Burns disaster a direct result of dire game management

Neil Francis

Skills let replacement fly-half down but he shouldn’t have been in that situation

Billy Burns (centre) is consoled by team-mates Robbie Henshaw (right) and Garry Ringrose at the final whistle after his late penalty kick in Cardiff failed to find touch. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Expand

Last weekend there was a bit of a gap between Ireland’s match in Cardiff and the Super Bowl. Comfort eating from 5.30pm to 11.30pm is not a good idea, so I flicked to the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sky.

It is a unique tournament in the sense that it is stadium golf. The notorious 16th is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ hole which is almost entirely surrounded by a stadium – not seats – a stadium.

The atmosphere is febrile and golfers are either booed or roared on depending on how drunk the fans are. They sell a lot of beer around this hole.

