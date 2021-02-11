Burns disaster a direct result of dire game management

Last weekend there was a bit of a gap between Ireland’s match in Cardiff and the Super Bowl. Comfort eating from 5.30pm to 11.30pm is not a good idea, so I flicked to the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sky.

It is a unique tournament in the sense that it is stadium golf. The notorious 16th is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ hole which is almost entirely surrounded by a stadium – not seats – a stadium.

The atmosphere is febrile and golfers are either booed or roared on depending on how drunk the fans are. They sell a lot of beer around this hole.

The distance is about 150-160 yards which is a wedge for the pros. If you knock it outside of 20 feet you get booed – inside of that, you get a roar of approval.

Some of the shots are so bad that you reckon some of the ‘good ol boys’ with a dozen Buds on board in the crowd would do better. Alcohol, remember, makes you brave.

Francesco Molinari famously got a hole-in-one there in 2015 – others have shanked it into the crowds.

Last Sunday there was no one in the stands and still these professional golfers were so far off radar it was embarrassing – 150 yards with a wedge? Can these golfers not trust their skill?

Later on that night Tom Brady put on a show. He has a PhD in making the difficult look simple.

Any task put to you – execute it. Belief in yourself will take you anywhere – seven Super Bowls is testament to that.

We are not comparing Billy Burns to Tom Brady nor are we mixing up the baying crowd at the infamous 16th in Scottsdale with an empty stadium with a 35-metre chip shot. You simply have to execute.

Burns should not have even been in that position in the first place.

The predicament that Ireland found themselves in from the 70th minute onwards was the result of a bad call and poor game-management.

Ireland, down by eight points, were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute on the Welsh five-metre line halfway between the right-hand post and the 15-metre line. All day long the decision here was to get your try.

With 14 men on the pitch it would be more difficult to score in the 80th minute than it would be in the 70th.

The team would be 10 minutes more fatigued – 10 more minutes that they would be more likely to make a mistake.

What were the options? The first option was a quick tap-and-go. If the Welsh were on the goal line at worst you would get to within two metres of the line, at best you get to a metre away.



The second option was a five-metre scrum with Robbie Henshaw in at blindside. The Welsh would have had almost 20 metres of a blindside to cover – it is really difficult to defend from that close in. You would place Conor Murray on the openside and get CJ Stander to get a quick channel-one ball and go blind. A little hoosh up on the tighthead side by Tadhg Furlong, Stander gets outside Josh Navidi and gives Jordan Larmour a one-on-one close to the line.

If it is executed accurately and at pace it’s a try. Trust your skills and make simple things look simple.

Your third choice is the lineout maul. Given the ball was at the five-metre line it was difficult to mess that kick up but there was scope for messing up the throw or the timing on the ground.

The tap-and-go gets you nearly a metre out – why are you even thinking about it?

The fourth option was the penalty kick. Ireland went for that and left themselves in a very difficult situation to win the game.

If Ireland had tapped and gone for it and scored after two minutes, it would have been a one-point game and they would have had priceless momentum going into the last eight minutes.



When Ireland took the three points they needed a try for a draw and a conversion for the win.

Wales were able to concede penalties all the way back from Ireland’s half knowing that three points were not going to be enough.

The Welsh also knew that Ireland could only put it through the hands. There were no Welshmen in the rucks – even the tackler got out, got up and fanned out across the field.

From a deep field position, Ireland were going to find it very difficult to get over the Welsh line.

Some Welsh misadventure gave Ireland an improbable last chance and Burns stepped up to make a bread-and-butter play with some St John’s Ambulance personnel and a few stewards watching from the stand.

It seemed to me that Burns took the mark closer, a metre or so, to the touch line than where Henshaw and North had tussled on the ground for the penalty. Normally an out-half would try and squeeze an extra metre infield to get a better angle.

Burns had 40 metres to the corner flag, 35 metres to the five-metre line and so a kick of 30 metres would be just fine.

Did he think about the importance of this kick? Of course he bloody did. This was the match. Did he have options? Yes, he did!

Burns went with the rugby league end-over-end type kick.

It was a moderately difficult kick – we all saw what happened. Was it a mental aberration or did his skills desert him or was it dry throat as he negotiated a kick which would be difficult for you and me but not for someone who is supposed to be an international standard out-half?

If Sexton was on the pitch he would have made it, Ross Byrne too. They are good kickers out of hand. It was an unconscious moment because the kick missed its mark by a large degree.

He did take his time and thought out where he wanted the ball to go – and still the miss was unforgivable.

There was the option of a spiral/torpedo kick off the outside of the right boot.

From that position on the field – if you were certain of yourself the ball from 30 or so metres would go in-field slightly but eventually curl back out to cross the touch line. There is a much higher tariff on skill levels but if you get it right you will be guaranteed a better result than an end-over-end type kick.

Burns would never have countenanced doing the alternate kick because for him this was a simple task. Have faith in your temperament and skill set and execute.

There is no nice way to say this but he bottled it and placed his team and coach in a bad position.

If Sexton is ruled out do you start him? If Sexton starts do you think you could put Burns on the bench or trust him to close out a game of this magnitude again? Is it weakness to retain him or strength to drop him?

Ireland have England and France at home shortly. If you are confident that he is up to the job you retain him – if not – bin. There is no middle ground.

PS On Saturday, October 3, 2020, in a match against the Scarlets at Parc-y-Scarlets, Peter O’Mahony dived in elbow-first into Jake Ball’s face.

O’Mahony got his second yellow and was sent off. That was exactly four months ago. You would think that a respected and experienced player like O’Mahony would have realised that actions like these can cost you and your team dearly . . . obviously not.