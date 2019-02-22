Brian O'Driscoll's final game, Peter Stringer getting a clout and O'Gara's drop goal

We asked you for your favourite memories against Italy - here are just some of the many replies we received.

"Brian O'Driscoll's last game. At the end, two Italian supporters removed their Italian jerseys and were wearing Irish Jerseys to show respect. I will always admire the Italians for that. Also, grown men crying at the end, both Irish and Italian, it was hilarious." -Cathal, Leinster fan

"Italy beating an injury ravaged Irish team in 2013. End of an era for Declan Kidney. Then came a coach called Joe and we all know what followed." -Martin, Munster fan

"Has to be the World Cup in 2011, it was tight in the first half, Italy were giving us a great contest, however we pulled away in the second half with Brian O'Driscoll scoring the final try" -Darren. Leinster fan

"Ronan O'Gara's drop goal in Rome 2011 to squeak through 13-11!" – Chris, Leinster fan

"The matches at the old Stadio Flaminio. The atmosphere was always brilliant, and you were so close to the action." -Mark, Leinster fan

"2014 -Emotional occasion for rugby fans when Brian O'Driscoll played his last match in the green jersey against Italy" -Ronan, Leinster fan

"The constant crunching tackles from Italy, even spectators leave the ground feeling sore." -Eoin, Munster fan

"The 2014 match where Ireland beat Italy by 46 points to 7. Eight tries in the match and O'Driscoll became the most capped international player in the history of rugby, as he played his last home test match before retirement. What a send-off. What a player." -Jay, Leinster fan

"In recent years seeing Ian McKinley lining out with Italy and cheering on both teams." -Aileen, Munster fan

"CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy each scoring hat-tricks in Ireland's 63 - 10 thumping of Italy in Rome." -Eugene, Connacht fan

"Conor O'Shea leading the Italian team out in Dublin." -Neil, Leinster fan

"Italy beating us for the first time. It showed the 6 Nations was a truly competitive rugby competition." -Wayne, Leinster fan

"Which match sticks out in memory? None. The Italy game always seems to be a formality. It's a shame as it takes away from a great competition." -Sam, Leinster fan

"Has to be Jordan Larmour's outstanding performance in the last match in the USA." -Gerrard, Munster fan

"Jamie Heaslip's try in the Aviva following a length of the pitch play." -Andy, Connacht fan

"My memories are that no matter what score the Italians are losing by they never give and keep on going, a lot of teams should take note! True sportsmen!" -Sean, Leinster fan

Ireland v Italy in the Autumn international in Dublin and Ian McKinley coming on as a sub to play for Italy. So inspirational and you could feel how much everyone wished him well." -Sharon, Munster fan

"Bundee Aki's first try for Ireland in 2018." -Ian, Leinster fan

"Dan Leavy's turnover that led to Keith Earls' try after a break by Bundee Aki in last year's game in Dublin." -Tom, Munster fan

"Jamie Heaslip scoring world try of the year against Italy in Rome." -Andrew, Leinster fan

"Peter Stringer getting a clout off his Italian opponent (2001)" -Tony, Munster fan

