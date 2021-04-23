| 9.9°C Dublin

Brian O’Driscoll – 'Sometimes you nearly need to be embarrassed by not having answers to be forced into change'

In an exclusive interview, Irish legend O’Driscoll says he is hopeful that glaring shortcomings in the Ireland women’s game can be overcome with pathways, patience and time

Vincent Hogan

The irony isn’t lost on Brian O’Driscoll; all the recent gains made in increasing the visibility of women in sport, yet an apparent gag put on Ireland’s players before their final Six Nations game against Italy.

Media policy’ was the anodyne description of a decision not to present any player at either of this week’s press conferences following last weekend’s sobering 15-56 trouncing at the hands of France.

