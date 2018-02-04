Brian O'Driscoll leads calls for probe into HIA controversy during Ireland-France clash
Brian O'Driscoll doesn't want the HIA controversy that occurred in the final minutes of Ireland's pulsating 15-13 win over France at the Stade de France to be brushed under the carpet.
Several TV replays showed France substitute scrumhalf Antoine Dupont clearly suffer a knee injury, but a French official informed referee Nigel Owens that the official match doctor said the scrum-half was off for a Head Injury Assessment, meaning Maxime Machenaud could return to the field.
Referee Nigel Owens was clearly dubious and made sure to triple check the information but Machenaud was allowed to continue despite protestations from a number of Irish players.
The decision could have proved critical if Machenaud had kicked the 77th minute penalty that Anthony Belleau missed.
French head coach Jacques Brunel insisted that France had no control over both playmakers undergoing Head Injury Assessment (HIAs).
"They were collisions, but the head injury protocol was decided by the independent doctor; it wasn't our decision," said Brunel, of the HIAs for Jalibert and Dupont.
"Both players had knee injuries, but the independent doctor decided that by the protocol."
Ireland's record tryscorer has called for an investigation into what happened.
He tweeted: "Just because we won with an INCREDIBLE 42 METER drop goal that HIA decision shouldn’t get swept under the carpet. It was nothing short of a disgrace!!!"
That’s an injury replacement. No HIA— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 3, 2018
Just because we won with an INCREDIBLE 42 METER drop goal that HIA decision shouldn’t get swept under the carpet. It was nothing short of a disgrace!!!— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 3, 2018
HIA!!!???? @WorldRugby do something !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FMgjYX5JXP— TheWelshDragon (@TheWelshDragon9) February 3, 2018
Just stubbed my toe kicking the bar after the match and have told the wife I need a HIA before I go home....does that count!?! https://t.co/dJifj9UTrY— Rob Henderson (@robhendo13) February 3, 2018
Just burnt my hand making French toast.— Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) February 4, 2018
I'm off for a HIA.
Just to clarify.— Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) February 3, 2018
Nigel Owens can't do anything about those HIA situations.
If the doctor calls for a HIA, that's that.
In terms of the HIA for DuPont, @Nigelrefowens handled it perfectly, whoever the match doctor is saying that’s a HIA needs looking at, the doctor made the decision and needs to be accountable— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) February 3, 2018
A statement from the tournament organisers confirmed that they are looking into a number of HIA incidents. It read: "SNRL has in place a Head Injury Assessment Protocol that applies to the 2018 Championships, which has been approved by World Rugby.
"As part of that protocol, there is a process by which HIA/concussion-related incidents are reviewed. This involves an initial review by an independent HIA Review Processor, Alligin (UK) Limited, and then in certain cases a further review by an HIA Review Panel.
"The HIA Review Panel can as part of its review make recommendations (among other things) as to further education and training that is required, and/or whether disciplinary action should be taken by SNRL. This two-stage review process is required by World Rugby.
"The HIA Review Processor is reviewing a number of incidents from the France v Ireland match in the senior men’s championship. Depending on their findings, SNRL will be considering the next steps in respect of those incidents."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- 'He's not a cheater, he's a champion' - The French reaction to Johnny Sexton's magical 83rd minute drop goal
- Joe Schmidt reveals that Johnny Sexton was dealing with cramp before monster drop goal
- Neil Francis: A really sweet way to finish a game - one that sets up something special
- Mental strength to set up shot at glory shows we learned from All Blacks loss
- Picture Perfect: 11 images that Ireland fans will want to see again and again following epic win in France
- Joe Schmidt heaps praise on Keith Earls for amazing catch in the lead-up to Johnny Sexton's magical drop goal
- 'F**k you' - Former Racing team-mate's humorous post-game moment with Johnny Sexton sums up French frustration
- Ireland player ratings: Drop goal hero Johnny Sexton and the immense James Ryan the best performers
- France v Ireland – Story of the match
- Steely Sexton crushes French hopes of new dawn
- France prove too strong for Irish women
- Last gasp drop goal snatches dramatic victory