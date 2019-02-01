Brian O'Driscoll 'exceptionally bullish' ahead of Ireland's clash with Eddie Jones' England

Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll believes Joe Schmidt's side will enter the final weekend of the Six Nations with ambitions of winning back-to-back Grand Slams intact.

O'Driscoll feels that if Ireland produce the goods they will have too much quality for England tomorrow at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland's record tryscorer puts his confidence down to the standards being set by the current crop of Irish players time after time and the on-field leaders they have throughout the forwards and backs.

"I think we'll win. I think it could be an eight pointer," O'Driscoll told Off The Ball.

"I'm very confident in this Irish team and I think if they put any kind of performance together, they'll have too much firepower and cleverness for this English team.

"The consistency has always been Ireland's issue in the past. We'd have a a 8.5 or 9/10 against one of the powerhouses and then we'd have a complete dip and scrape by one of the minnows and I think the fact this group of players have a consistency of performance that never dips below 7.5 is the real strength of this team.

"I'm confident, excessively bullish perhaps but I just think that, going back to Keith (Wood)'s points about the provinces in Europe, we've won 17, drawn one and lost one to English teams.

"I think there's a Slam there, I do.

"I think they'll win this weekend and I feel as though there'll be a Grand Slam. One team will be playing for a Grand Slam on the final weekend and I've a sense it's going to be Ireland."

Schmidt has sprung a minor surprise this week by going with Robbie Henshaw in the 15 shirt but it's a decision to BOD fully endorses.

"I'm not but only on the grounds that I know it's his favoured position," he added.

"Because Rob Kearney has been consistently good in every big game when it's asked of him, the expectation was he'd be picked but he had a poor game last Friday and ultimately that has cost him his position this weekend.

"It's case of getting your best footballers on the park. We haven't written off Rob Kearney, we will see him over the Six Nations but it's a great opportunity for Robbie Henshaw if he sees his position at full-back to put his hand up and say I want this position for the World Cup.

"Robbie Henshaw is Joe Schmidt's type of full-back as well. He has a very good kicking game, very good aerially, good defender and he has the capability of being a good counter-attacker."

