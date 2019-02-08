Even the most successful of teams get beaten at some stage. No team in the world has ever gone through a protracted period without losing. Statistically, the All Blacks are the most successful professional sports team in the history of the game, yet they have lost plenty of times.

Brent Pope: 'The real mark of a champion team is how it responds - Ireland must hit back hard this weekend'

Ireland have beaten them twice in as many years. The real mark of a champion team is how it responds, the ability to turn that adversity around and bounce back even stronger. ‘You can lose one match – but you should never lose two in-a-row’.

Ireland must hit back hard this weekend against Scotland, and this game has now become a must-win for Joe Schmidt.

I disagree with many rugby pundits. I felt that last weekend’s loss to England was not the worst thing that could happen in a World Cup year, as long as Ireland take something tangible from it.

I think going into a World Cup as the top-ranked side in the world (which Ireland would have been if they had captured another Grand Slam or Six Nations) was actually not the best place for the Irish team to be at mentally.

After nearly 30 years in my adopted home, there has always been something in the Irish culture that prefers to be tagged as the underdog, the ‘Fighting Irish’. It just seems to suit the Irish mentality and while being confident is one thing, the Irish have never bragged. They set about their task in a humble, under-the-radar sort of way.

While winning becomes a habit, some of these young Irish players, like James Ryan, have hardly ever tasted defeat in a green jersey. A loss at the right time, with the right learnings, is in many ways the only way to build resilience.

The All Blacks were once termed ‘Chokers’ because every four years since 1987 they were favourites to win the World Cup again but somehow failed to do so.

On one occasion, they had run nearly 50 points past an Australian team in the Tri Nations just weeks previously, and the same Australian team knocked them out of the World Cup. Gameplans had not changed, players were the same, and mentally the All Blacks were unprepared.

It’s easy enough to see why. The All Blacks were not used to losing, they were not used to being behind in the game and having to chase. They had plenty of self-belief, momentum and confidence but were caught out of their comfort zone and struggled.

This week, Ireland vice-captain Peter O’Mahony called for calm and he is correct. There is no need for panic. Ireland’s game-plan has been good enough to beat the best teams in the world over the past couple of years. Last weekend Ireland had an off-day.

They were out of their comfort zone in terms of England’s physicality and they struggled for a Plan B because Plan A had always worked so well.

Scotland are a much different proposition to England’s physical approach. The Scots have never had a strong, power game, it has always been a hit-and-raid approach. Scotland will always up the speed, move the bigger packs around and seek mismatches in defence. They are good at doing that but also weaker when it comes to slowing down opposition ball.

Scotland have always tended to pick more mobile packs with an abrasive rucking back row, players that are foragers on the ground and good at moving the point of attack.

In this regard, they are missing their best exponent in this area, the find of last year’s Six Nations, open side flank Hamish Watson, and they are down to about their fourth-choice props.

Schmidt knows what Scotland will bring. He knows that Ireland will have a superior and heavier pack. What England did to Ireland last week, Ireland should do to Scotland – impose their physicality then dominate the turnovers and the collision areas.

Scotland’s backs rely heavily on fullback Stuart Hogg and out-half Finn Russell. Russell is an excellent line-breaker and passer, a decent enough tactical kicker and game manager, but he is a weak defender.

Hogg is a counter-attacker first, so you don’t kick the ball to him and you ask serious questions of Russell and Laidlaw’s defence by attacking the Scottish 9-10 channel early on.

Last weekend England out-muscled Ireland – this week Ireland need to take over that bully role and keep the play in the first half tight with Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton managing field position more efficiently than last week.

All year we have raved about Ireland’s perceived strength in depth. This week, with a few key injuries, we will see what that is actually like. Win in Edinburgh and Ireland will still have realistic goals of a positive Six Nations.

I got it horribly wrong last week, as many did. Ireland need a massive backlash and I expect they will get it.

