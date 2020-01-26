Brendan Fanning: 'What will Six Nations be surrendering for CVC investment?'

Well, if you had been unfortunate enough to run into that Italy side anytime between 1995 and the turn of the century, you knew you could be in trouble. Ireland lost to them three times in as many seasons. France, Argentina, Scotland - they all came off second best against them. With each scalp came more pressure to make space for them at the top table.

In the old days, nothing in rugby moved quickly. So by the time they had pulled up a seat, the best of that side had moved on.

"I was lucky to be there, that's how I remember it," says captain Massimo Cuttitta. "A lot of the guys who had worked really hard didn't get that far. My brother Marcello was one of them. That's part of life. The coach, Georges Coste, who had been with us all the way - he had been replaced by Brad Johnstone, a hard man. I remember talking to Georges in the stand after the (Scotland) game. It was a great day."

Yes, it was. A sunny day and a full house at Stadio Flaminio for the opening game of the brand spanking new Six Nations. Scotland were first up, and the Azzurri drilled them. Diego Dominguez was one of the best footballers the game has ever seen. He kicked 29 points that afternoon, nine of them coming from drop goals. And as Cuttitta remembers, all of Italy lost the plot.

Next weekend kick-starts the 21st running of the tournament often referred to as the 'jewel in the crown'. Or as our colleague Jim Glennon once put it so succinctly, the winter festival of the middle classes. In a sport of political turmoil, the anchor tenant has been this competition. Its timing in the year is not conducive to great rugby; frequently it delivers less than great rugby; but those inside its tent should be more protective of, and grateful for, the bounties it brings.

That treasure chest currently is being expanded to accommodate the loot coming their way - circa €356m for a 15 per cent stake - when the deal with private equity investors CVC is concluded. Given the mess they made of the sponsorship deal two years ago, the appearance of new money in the driveway has the Six Nations lads all excited. So just two years after biting the RBS hand that had been feeding them handsomely for 15 years - thanks to the Scots and the Welsh holding out for more money that wasn't there - here comes a new, bigger, fatter cash cow.

And what will be surrendered for that investment? It's two years this month since Six Nations board member Ian Ritchie delivered to his colleagues a review of its governance. A year ago we asked what nuggets had been mined by the man who soon enough after filing said report would jump ship from England's RFU to England's PRL - a body struggling currently with its own governance, you might say. The official response then was that it wasn't for public digestion, but it was understood Richie rode in a horse called 'Independence'. Would that mean more freedom to move the deckchairs around so CVC could find some space?

Given that the chat with CVC is ongoing, it's impossible to get even a bong out of Big Ben Morel, the Six Nations CEO who succeeded John Feehan in summer 2018. According to a man close to that action, however, the lads may be for turning.

"Rugby is seen as a not terribly progressive sport so it's attractive to an organisation like CVC who can bring experience to the table," he says. "No deal has been done yet but while we might be giving access to a portion of the Six Nations we're not giving away the game. There are pretty firm controls in place."

We'll see, for there's a lot to protect. When the Six Nations pulled the rug from under World Rugby's plans for a Nations League last year it was, naturally enough, interpreted as the top tier making sure it remained as the top tier. Yet this tournament has shown us that a couple in that bracket are there by dint of longevity rather than any merit.

The opening day in 2000 would be Italy's high point. Yes, there would be the odd win thereafter, but drawing a blank in 10 of those seasons, and winning just 12 games over the 20 seasons told a story of a rugby nation that has been stuck in neutral.

As for Scotland, Italy's victims back then in Stadio Flaminio, their performances have been the picture of consistency. Along with Italy, they are the only other Six Nations team never to win a title this century.

In the late 1990s no-one in this corner of Europe had reset their clocks accurately from amateur time to professional time, but the Scots couldn't tell the big hand from the little hand. As the '90s drew to a close they were more than respectable, with three top-three finishes in the last five seasons, winning it in '99. Then it went dark.

That debut season in the expanded competition was especially eventful for Scotland. If they opened the door in round one for Italy then they managed to keep it open for Warren Gatland when the Ireland game rolled around two weeks later. His team had been lumbered with 50 points in Twickenham on opening day. He was ready to reach for his P45 if it went further south against the Scots. And after 19 minutes that was its direction, at a rate of knots: Ireland 0 Scotland 10.

Not only did the home team dig it out, but they ran up 44 points, with a quintet of new caps being hailed as heroes. So it goes. Ireland would change coach in November the following year. Since then two countries, once joined at the hip in their battle to preserve the amateur status of rugby, went their separate ways. Ireland ramped up their provincial game to become a force in Europe; Scotland downsized theirs.

Their under-20s this summer will compete in World Rugby's second-tier competition: i.e. outside the top 12. The astonishing revelations this month over the salary of their CEO Mark Dodson illustrates how far they have strayed from what matters. How could a country so patently crap at rugby pay the guts of £1m, including benefits, to its boss? When the Georgians were waving flags a few years ago about getting entry to the Six Nations club, the Scots would have been mightily relieved to see Italy first in the line of fire.

They must also have looked at Wales and wondered how on earth they bridge the gap between rank awful regional teams and a regularly winning national side. It says something about Warren Gatland's management that he could take players who consistently lose with the regions and then make a name for themselves once they show up to his national camp. Wales have no right to be leading the Grand Slam race in Six Nations history, but they are.

France, by comparison, have clubs who have made a fist of Europe even if it's not always their first-choice competition, but then fall over themselves when it comes to doing it for their country. Pick your favourite French flop of the Six Nations, this rugby-playing country with a hefty combination of human and financial resources. Last season against Wales will do fine: winning 16-0 at half-time in the piddling rain - a big lead in those circumstances - they gift-wrap two of three tries for Wales in the second half. Only Sebastien Vahaamahina could have thrown the intercept that finally cost them the game. Bookies break out in a rash when they hear the words 'French' and 'flair' in the same sentence.

Their goal now will be to arrive at their World Cup in 2023 with a solid bank of work in the four Championships en route. Fabien Galthié should be good for them in the way Bernard Laporte - speeding now towards deputy sheriff of Word Rugby - was when he took over as head coach just as the Five Nations went up a gear to six. It will be good value seeing how that one unfolds.

As for Italy, Massimo Cuttitta is glad he was part of the crew who made the breakthrough, but less than sanguine about it leading anywhere.

"When we started we didn't even have tracksuits, we had to go and buy them ourselves," he recalls. "It was actually a good thing because it made us work hard. It was a humble group, and we grafted. We ran onto the field to achieve something - hard guys working hard together. Most of the pack was from the Milan club team, which helped. Now in Italy what was once a strength - the pack - has become a problem. I think we have the material, we have big, physical boys, but I don't think we have the adequate coaching. We need help."

Relax Massimo. Help is coming. It remains to be seen though how well it works.

Sunday Indo Sport