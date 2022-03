Boost for Ireland squad as Iain Henderson returns to bolster Andy Farrell’s second row for Twickenham clash

Iain Henderson is back in the Irish squad. Photo: Inpho

Iain Henderson has returned to the Ireland squad to bolster Andy Farrell's second-row options ahead of Saturday's trip to Twickenham.

Henderson missed the recent Six Nations win over Italy due to Covid, but the Ulster skipper played 80 minutes for his province last Friday.

The lock was part of the 35-man group who reassembled on Sunday evening, with uncapped Munster prop Jeremy Loughman earning his first call-up.

Loughman has been drafted in as loosehead cover in light of Andrew Porter being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament through injury.

Porter's Leinster's team-mate Jordan Larmour has also suffered the same fate after picking up a hip issue during his side's win over Benetton on Saturday.

Although Jimmy O'Brien had been training with Ireland recently, the uncapped versatile Leinster back will not be involved with the squad this week.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) all return to the Ireland squad having featured for their respective provinces over the weekend.

Ireland Squad Round 4 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps