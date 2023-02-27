Finaly Bealham will miss the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Ireland have been dealt a blow ahead of their remaining two Six Nations games, as Finlay Bealham has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The front-row forward twisted his knee during Saturday’s win over Italy in Rome, which saw Tom O’Toole impress off the bench after being called upon.

Bealham had been enjoying an extended run in the team, with Tadhg Furlong sidelined. The news will come as a major setback to the Connacht tighthead, who had been excellent for Ireland recently.

His loss is at least offset by confirmation that Furlong is back in the squad ahead of the Scotland game on Sunday week.

Furlong has yet to feature in the campaign due to a troublesome calf, but he, like captain Johnny Sexton (groin), Garry Ringrose (calf), Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) could all come back into the mix for the trip to Edinburgh.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has retained a group of 27 players to partake in a two day mini-camp later this week, which culminates in an open training session against Richie Murphy’s unbeaten Ireland U-20s at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday morning.

With all four provinces in URC action this weekend, Farrell has released a plethora of players, including the likes of Munster out-half duo Jack Crowley, Joey Carbery and Leinster winger Jordan Larmour.

Ireland Squad Mini Camp – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (capt)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps