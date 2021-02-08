Billy Burns’ costly late error is a harsh reminder of Ireland’s problems at 10

As Johnny Sexton gingerly sat himself down to conduct his virtual media duties, the battered and bruised veteran captain perfectly embodied Ireland’s worrying out-half situation.

Half an hour earlier, Sexton lay motionless on the turf after shipping a heavy blow to his head, which meant that once again he was unable to finish out the full 80 minutes.

In this particular case, it was brutally unlucky as Justin Tipuric’s knee ended the out-half’s involvement, which paved the way for Billy Burns to come on for the second time in the game and make his mark.

For now at least, Burns has been chosen as the man to lead the chasing pack in the quest to oust Sexton from the number 10 jersey.

It must be frustrating having to listen to the majority of the public being in agreement that a 35-year-old is still Ireland’s best option, but the only way to prove everyone wrong is to seize your opportunity as soon as it arises.

Unfortunately for Burns (26), he fluffed his lines, and so the debate over who should lead Ireland against France this weekend and beyond will rage on.

Big moments at crucial stages of the game call for calm heads, yet Burns lost his cool in a moment that will stick with him for some time.

As an out-half at the very highest Test level, you live and die by the sword, and if Burns didn’t realise that before yesterday, he certainly does now.

The Ulster man isn’t the first to miss touch with a penalty, in fact he wasn’t even the only Irish out-half to do so in the defeat to Wales, as 13 minutes before his poor miss, Sexton had done the same at a similarly important juncture.

How Burns recovers mentally will tell a lot about his character because this will either make or break him.

Andy Farrell faces a huge call in that regard ahead of Sunday’s visit of France to Dublin, especially if Sexton misses out through injury.

Such was the haste with which everything happened in the end-game, Sexton hadn’t yet undergone a head injury assessment (HIA), which in itself suggested that Ireland were happy enough to make the change anyway.

Speaking immediately after the game, Sexton was optimistic about his chances of recovering in time to face France, but that decision may well be taken out of his hands depending on how he comes through the protocols over the coming days.

Farrell has put off blooding a long-term successor to his skipper, yet as long as the younger challengers fail to pile the pressure on, the Ireland head coach is left in a tricky situation.

It’s difficult not to have sympathy for Burns, particularly because he had already confidently struck over a penalty to cut the gap.

His kicking to touch hadn’t been as impactful though, and it beggared belief why Ireland hadn’t made use of James Lowe’s cannon of a left boot for two late penalties on the right side of the pitch.

As soon as Ireland were faced with another penalty, clock in the red, this time at the opposite side of the pitch, it was made for a right-footed kicker. What happened next was purely a mental error.

Burns went for glory and as he looked to give Ireland a lineout on the Welsh five-metre line, the ball sailed harmlessly out over the dead-ball area to signal the end of his side’s valiant effort.

“It’s not the reason we lost the game,” Farrell reasoned.

“We have all missed touch before. I suppose he will be gutted, obviously, because of the magnitude of the last minute and whether we’ve got a chance to win the game at the death there, but he’ll learn from this.”

The problem is, the Six Nations is not a place to be learning that kind of stuff, and for all that Farrell was correct when he said Burns’ error was not why Ireland lost the game, it certainly hindered their chances.

Sexton has been that soldier on more than one occasion, including during yesterday’s defeat, so he knows how costly mistakes like that are.

“As a 10, you have moments where you are the hero, you have moments where you are the villain because you put yourself in those moments,” the Ireland captain said.

“That’s the responsibility that you have. He goes for it, other days you’re the hero when you stick it right in the five. That’s the life of a number 10. It can come down to small margins.”

Those small margins are, however, what separate the best out-halves from the rest and, right now, Ireland’s problems at out-half are mounting.

Joey Carbery can’t return soon enough, Ross Byrne has been unable to take his chances in green, and while his younger brother Harry might well be the next great hope, he hasn’t even played in the Champions Cup yet.

If you compare that to the embarrassment of riches that this weekend’s visitors have, then Ireland’s issues are laid bare.

When France lost their first-choice out-half Romain Ntamack before the start of the Six Nations, they were able to replace their 21-year-old star with 22-year-old Matthieu Jalibert, who is now backed up by another 22-year-old, Louis Carbonel.

All three young 10s have regularly been playing first-team rugby over the last couple of seasons, be that in the Top 14 or Europe, yet Harry Byrne, who is slightly older than Ntamack, has nowhere near the same level of big-game experience.

Farrell now has a dilemma as to who plays 10 against France and who provides cover, because, once again, the Ireland head coach is sweating over Sexton’s fitness.

He may well choose to stick by Burns, but his costly error has done nothing for his chances of being trusted as the man to lead Ireland going forward.

The good, the bad and the Burns

1: On as a temporary replacement for Robbie Henshaw, Billy Burns (yellow) slotted in at out-half with Johnny Sexton shifting to centre. Burns has a strong first involvement as he combines well with Sexton for a double tackle on Nick Tompkins.

2: With a man less in the backline as Henshaw fills in on the flank of the scrum, Burns positions himself directly behind the set-piece. The out-half confidently takes the ball on and makes good ground up the left following CJ Stander's break off the scrum.

3: Playing with penalty advantage, Ireland have a chance to pile the pressure on and although Burns spots the space in behind the on-rushing defence, his execution is poor as Wales block his attempted kick.

4: This is a bad angle for a right-footed kicker and given how well James Lowe had been striking the ball off his huge left boot, it seemed strange that the winger didn't step up here. Burns goes for a raking kick, but he only manages to bring play up to Wales' 10-metre line.

5: After a well-struck successful shot at goal, Burns attempted to vary the point of attack, but he got this cross-field kick horribly wrong, as he was unable to find Keith Earls out wide and, instead, he put the ball out on the full in what was a major let-off for Wales.

6: Again, not the easiest touch finder from the middle of the pitch, but Lowe doesn't step up for the kick and Burns is unable to take Ireland up to halfway.

7: The clock ticks by the 83rd minute and as Ireland pile on the pressure, Burns throws a wild pass for Henshaw, who has to scamper back to regather the ball, thus costing Ireland valuable metres in attack.

