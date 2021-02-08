| 1.8°C Dublin

Billy Burns’ costly late error is a harsh reminder of Ireland’s problems at 10

Ireland's Billy Burns is consoled after Sunday's Six Nations game at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire Expand

Close

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

As Johnny Sexton gingerly sat himself down to conduct his virtual media duties, the battered and bruised veteran captain perfectly embodied Ireland’s worrying out-half situation.

Half an hour earlier, Sexton lay motionless on the turf after shipping a heavy blow to his head, which meant that once again he was unable to finish out the full 80 minutes.

In this particular case, it was brutally unlucky as Justin Tipuric’s knee ended the out-half’s involvement, which paved the way for Billy Burns to come on for the second time in the game and make his mark.

