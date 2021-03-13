Big match preview: Defeat is unthinkable as Ireland look to keep Scots at bay in Groundhog Day fixture

If you are feeling a sense of déjá vu this week, that’s because we’ve been here before. Ireland v Scotland has fast become the defining rivalry of Andy Farrell’s tenure.

This is the third meeting of the teams in 13 months, following the teams’ meeting at the World Cup in Yokohama. Somewhat inevitably, they’ve been drawn together for the 2023 edition of the tournament in France.

The sight of the Scots at the gates sets Irish hearts a flutter. In the modern era, Ireland have always had their near neighbours’ measure.

Defeat is unthinkable.

“They always seem pretty important against Scotland, don’t they?” Farrell said yesterday.

“The World Cup’s first game and then obviously the first time we played Scotland under my reign (i.e. his first game in charge was against Scotland), and we’re going into this game wanting a performance and a victory on the back of that.

Read More

“It’s always pretty special playing against the Scots and rightly so. It’s the rivalry, isn’t it, and it’s what makes the Six Nations so special.

“Like I have said over the course of this Six Nations, the want for a victory, all the different emotions that happen during the competition is the reason why we all love this game, this competition.”

Losing to Scotland threatens Ireland’s place at the top table.

It means Farrell would go into the England game looking to avoid the modern Wooden Spoon. Everyone beats Italy, but losing the other four games would be a disaster.

Had the coach chosen to innovate and brought in lots of new blood with an eye towards 2023, he’d have given himself a pass. However, he’s stuck with the senior men and thus cannot claim that this a team in transition.

Yesterday, faced with three big selection calls, he went with the conservative option.

Dave Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher in particular are unlucky to miss out to Cian Healy and Rob Herring, while it seems like such a waste to keep Jordan Larmour on the bench at this stage of his career.

Craig Casey is jettisoned after his impressive debut as Conor Murray comes on to the bench, but at least Ryan Baird is deemed worthy of a place on the bench.

In making those calls, Farrell has gone for set-piece solidity over the ball-carrying impact Kilcoyne and Kelleher bring to the tight five.

Out the back, Earls’ communication and positional skills are prioritised over Larmour’s capacity to break a defence wide open.

Still, it’s a strong team backed up by as powerful a bench as Ireland have picked.

Despite Healy and Herring’s limitations, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors and CJ Stander are all ball-carrying threats and Ireland will look to dominate the collision zone to provide Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton with the ball they need to unleash an exciting backline.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will look to build on a promising outing in Rome, while James Lowe again gets a chance to show that he can do it at the top level alongside Hugo Keenan and Earls.

Since they last met, Scotland beat England at Twickenham and they’re looking at this fixture as the next taboo to be broken.

“They are the benchmark,” Gregor Townsend said of Ireland.

“They have been probably one of the best-performing sides in the northern hemisphere over the past 10 years.

“They have been a challenge for us over the past five years to win against them and we haven’t done that for two or three years.

“We know it will take a huge effort this week and a real 80-minute performance to get the win.”

Scotland’s last win over Ireland came in 2017 when Ireland’s bus got stuck in traffic and the team never got going.

“There’s no excuses as far as that’s concerned. We need to make sure we turn up with the right attitude. If you don’t, you get burnt. It’s as simple as that,” Farrell said.

“When you turn up against a very good side, with how Scotland are playing at this moment in time, with anything but the right attitude, there’s no doubt you’re gonna come away with a loss.

“From what I’ve seen so far this week, and hopefully we’ll keep building that, we’ll be ready.”

Disrupting the supply of ball to Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg is key.

“Like any game with top-class backs that are quite quick and dynamic in how they want to play the game, control the unpredictability; you have got to control the game up front, haven’t you? There is no doubt about that,” Farrell said.

“Those two players that you’re talking about, they will either play with their dinner suit or not because of the speed of ball that they’ll require to be able to play into space.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we slow that ball down to them so that we can put some pressure on them ourselves.”

Ireland’s attack looked better against Italy, but the Scots are a step up in class and under Welshman Steve Tandy they’ve become a much meaner defence.

They’ve started very fast in their last two matches and staying in the fight past that first 20 minutes is essential for Ireland. Handling Scotland’s wide attack will also be crucial.

If they can keep things tight for 60 minutes, then they have the better bench to come on and win the game in the final quarter.