Big-match preview: A huge away win is needed if Ireland are to keep on right track

This is a litmus test of where Ireland are at under Andy Farrell.

Clearly, they have made progress in the last 12 months, yet a defeat today would be a major setback. In particular, it would raise huge questions about squad depth and mental fortitude.

This team may have beaten the All Blacks, but they’ve yet to prove they can take their show on the road.

In Paris, they delivered a spirited display to stay with a sensational French side and they left with their pride intact. Moral victories, however, are part of Irish rugby’s long-distant past.

This team aspire to higher things and, if they’re to meet their own targets of winning silverware, then they need to learn fast and start coming out on the right side of those tight games when the crowd’s on their backs. Today would be a good place to start.

No Irish team can take England lightly at Twickenham. History cannot be so easily dismissed.

London has not been a happy hunting ground for this group of players who have won just once since 2012. Of course, that win was the Grand Slam game on St Patrick’s Day, 2018, but it is an outlier in the record books.

Their last three visits to south-west London have been emasculating.

On a blistering hot day in August 2019, they arrived half-cocked for a World Cup warm-up and whatever belief they still had was eviscerated in a record defeat.

In February 2020, Johnny Sexton gave his worst performance in green as they imploded in brilliant technicolour. They returned to an empty Twickenham that November and while the scoreline was closer the reality was that Maro Itoje and Co held Ireland at arm’s length like school-yard bullies who had bigger things on their minds.

Farrell believes that his side were lulled into playing into England’s hands on those occasions.

Back then, they were lacking in belief and their attacking game had not bedded in.

While they came up short in Paris last month, Ireland showed plenty of signs that they’re a very different proposition in 2022.

For all of Eddie Jones’s bluster, this England side are not as good as France who are hurtling towards their home World Cup in impressive style.

In contrast, the Australian’s much-vaunted four-year plan looks deeply confused. The fear is they’ll click today, but Ireland know that they have the capacity to deliver an 80-minute performance.

If they do, they have the weapons to hurt this England team.

The pack may be deprived of the power of Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher and that reduces the number of viable attackers, but Ireland will back their set-piece.

Behind the scrum, England have stars of the future and Ireland have an established collection of senior professionals.

Over the course of his time in charge, Farrell has cast his net wide but there remains a few good men on whom he relies.

Two of them, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy, are restored to the starting XV for a big game once again today.

Both men were handed debuts by Declan Kidney and with 196 caps between them there is no doubting they bring huge experience to the table.

Unlike some of their younger counterparts who came of age during the pandemic, they’re well used to full houses in the Six Nations.

However, there are question-marks over their ability to play the fast-paced, ball-playing game that Farrell wants to play.

From an English point of view, their presence as options won’t concern defenders in the way that Porter and Jack Conan would. The same goes for Rob Herring who just doesn’t pose the same threat as a Kelleher or Dan Sheehan off the bench.

Still, if Ireland want to win a World Cup they’ve got to learn how to cope without their leading men.

Farrell remains loyal to the senior players even though there appear to be players more suited to his game-plan who can’t make the squad. So far, results have afforded him that luxury but there remains a fear that the bench is not set up to chase the game.

In particular, it is the presence of Conor Murray that holds the most concern.

While Farrell can point to his experience, there is little evidence that the Limerick man is built to play Farrell’s game-plan. When the time comes for control, he’s perfect, but if Ireland need to maintain the pace of Jamison Gibson-Park’s service then he’s the wrong man.

Ireland have spoken a lot about riding out those difficult moments in games, in rolling with the punches and staying true to their own values.

Even without Sexton, they stayed in the fight admirably against France and they’ll hope that the captain’s presence will be a further calming influence. On what may be his final visit to Twickenham, Sexton will be keen to lay down a marker against the young pretender Marcus Smith.

Don’t forget that the Harlequins starlet was picked ahead of the veteran St Mary’s man for the Lions tour last summer – that will still sting.

Still, Smith has the capacity to hurt Ireland if he gets good ball. England’s attack has been muddled so far, but a pack led by Itoje gives a solid platform. His ability to overcome the illness that overcame him on Thursday night will be key.

England have promised a raw physicality that they believe can unsettle this Irish side, but Farrell and Paul O’Connell will be quietly confident that they’ve built to a point that they can withstand that storm.

On paper, they’ve the better attack and a set-piece that can hold its own. England’s bench looks a little bit more formidable, but only just.

Ultimately, it’s about delivering a performance of accuracy, aggression and discipline on the day; keeping the head when the moment requires and taking the right decisions.

Even with all of that, a victory is not guaranteed if England get their own game right.

That’s what makes winning at this venue so special and why a result today would be so significant.