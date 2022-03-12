| 6.5°C Dublin

Big-match preview: A huge away win is needed if Ireland are to keep on right track

Twickenham holds bad memories for Farrell’s team and for all their progress at home they need to take England’s scalp or risk stalling

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

This is a litmus test of where Ireland are at under Andy Farrell.

Clearly, they have made progress in the last 12 months, yet a defeat today would be a major setback. In particular, it would raise huge questions about squad depth and mental fortitude.

