Big match predictions: ‘There’s no doubt Sexton’s absence tips the balance’

With the absence of Jonathan Sexton, one must wonder how Ireland will do against France in Paris. Photo: Sportsfile

LUKE FITZGERALD

Both teams looked a little rusty last weekend in the first half of their games, which was to be expected. And while Ireland had a more impressive win, I think France can improve further this week. With home advantage, a heavy pack and an improved defence – and in the absence of our talisman – I think it will be a bridge too far for this Irish team. I’m still tipping us for a losing bonus point which would be no mean feat given our record in Paris.

France 25 Ireland 18

VINCENT HOGAN

Paris was always the challenge we could least afford to take on without our captain. Joey Carbery is an outstanding talent with, hopefully, a great Ireland career ahead, but the French will be enthused by Johnny Sexton’s absence.

France 26 Ireland 19

DAVID KELLY

Ireland faced a formidable challenge even before their captain’s absence; that news has only confirmed the task’s difficulty. There was little evidence last week that the bench can offer as decisive an impact as required in the defining final quarter, especially if they are chasing the game.

France 20 Ireland 18

Read More

TONY WARD

The loss of the skipper is hugely significant but if ever an opportunity knocked on a number of different levels, this is it. There was too much to the Welsh performance to misread the signs. With head and heart in tandem, although against the odds, Ireland to edge it.

France 21 Ireland 23

WILL SLATTERY

As good as Ireland have been during their nine-game winning streak, the last seven have been in the comfy confines of the Aviva Stadium which has to count for something – especially when the travelling venue has been a graveyard so many times.

France 24 Ireland 20

SINÉAD KISSANE

The absence of Johnny Sexton has all the look of a game-changer. Maybe it will lure the French into some sort of complacency. So come on in Joey Carbery. No Sexton but some things need to stay the same: no letting the French off with a fast start and if Ireland are in the game with 10 minutes to go, who knows. But the lethal combination of the France power game (the 6-2 split on the bench) and attack might just be too much.

France 24 Ireland 20

NIAMH BRIGGS

I don’t think there’ll be more than a score between them after 80 minutes and Sexton’s absence is significant. Having said that, I went against my gut last week – saying England would beat Scotland – so I’ll stick with it this time around. Ireland, just.

France 18 Ireland 21

CIAN TRACEY

A good start is crucial and the sooner Joey Carbery can settle into the game the better. However, there is no doubt that Sexton’s absence tips the balance in France’s favour and with their own version of the ‘bomb squad’ to roll off the bench, Ireland will have to be at their best to withstand the onslaught that awaits.

France 23 Ireland 19