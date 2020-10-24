Big blow for Ireland as Garry Ringrose facing six weeks on the sidelines with broken jaw

Garry Ringrose was taken off during Ireland's win over Italy after taking a knock to the jaw area. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's Six Nations showdown against France next weekend after the centre broke his jaw during his side's 50-17 win over Italy today.

Ringrose was forced off on 27 minutes after shipping a heavy knock, and although he passed his subsequent HIA, further examination revealed a nasty facial injury.

The 25-year-old was the major casualty for Andy Farrell ahead of the trip to Paris, where Ireland could win the Six Nations if they come away with another bonus-point win.

Ringrose will miss out, however, as he is set to be ruled out for between four and six weeks, which follows on from the broken thumb he picked up in the Six Nations opener back in February.

"Garry Ringrose has broke his jaw, so bad news for us all," Farrell said.

"He's been so good for us the last ten days, he has been absolutely fantastic with his leadership and he was a big part of the reason why we got what we wanted out of today.

"He was unfortunate with his thumb injury earlier in the Six Nations and he has come back and had a setback like that which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks so we're gutted for Garry."

Although Farrell was obviously disappointed to lose such a key player, he was delighted with how his four debutants fared, particularly Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, who were excellent from the start.

Keenan scored a brace on his first senior international appearance, while Connors got in on the action in the seven-try rout over the Italians, with Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park also coming off the bench for their debuts.

"I thought they was excellent – superb," Farrell enthused.

"We asked them to be themselves and not just hope that things go well. You've got to create stuff and be yourself and back yourself and I thought every one of them to a man did that.

"Obviously Hugo and Will got to play the full game and their work ethic was fabulous. It's what we would expect of them and what we see them doing week in and week out.

"It would be interesting to see Hugo's GPS and Will's tackle count. The energy that they gave the side was exactly what we wanted from them and for Ed to come off the bench and get stuck in, not just try to fit in and hope that things go well.

"Like I said before, they were being themselves and Jamo came on and hit a nice little kick over the defensive line. That was great.

"To see them all was great and they kept the continuity going. Great to get them all under way and I'm sure those are the first of many.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton echoed Farrell's sentiments about the fresh faces, as he added:

"They typified our performance in terms of our energy, those two guys led it in many ways.

"Will has so much energy to get off the line and make tackles but you can't just label him as that because he did some really good things with ball in hand as well.

"Hugo got a couple of tries and could have had another one, a couple of outstanding finishes. The edge he provided, that work off the ball, ball in the air, all the things you'd expect of a top-class back three player, he provided those. I'm delighted for him.

'"There's some big competition in and around him. The team we were playing against on Wednesday in training was pretty impressive - James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings, Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey floating in there, some big competition in the backs.

"Then you have Josh (van der Flier) and Will going at it in the back-row and that's what we want, competition and people pushing each other."

Online Editors