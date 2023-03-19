Bernard Jackman's Grand Slam Dream Team - how does Ireland's class of 2023 stack up against 2009 and 2018?

Ireland have now won three Grand Slams in the Six Nations era. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland have sealed a fourth ever Grand Slam and a third clean sweep in the Six Nations era.

Andy Farrell's class of 2023 played some scintillating rugby en route to wins over Wales, France, Italy, Scotland and England, and are now Six Nations champions for the first time since 2018.

That year was the peak of the Joe Schmidt era, with Ireland also beating England to seal a famous Grand Slam. Before that it was the history-makers of 2009, who bridged a 61-year Grand Slam gap when they beat Wales in Cardiff.

Former Ireland international and Sunday Independent columnist Bernard Jackman has taken on the tough task of picking Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam dream team. Nine players who started today against England make the cut, and a few of those like James Ryan and Tadhg Furlong were also present at Twickenham in 2018.

Only three players from 2009 are included in Jackman's selection - do you agree with his choices?

Bernard Jackman's Grand Slam XV

15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Brian O'Driscoll, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Conor Murray, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. James Ryan, 5. Paul O'Connell, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jamie Heaslip.