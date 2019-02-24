Bernard Jackman: 'We can regain momentum but big individual displays are needed'

If you were in any doubt that Seán Cronin was seen as an impact player in green then the stat that this afternoon he will win his 68th cap in a match that is in fact his first Six Nations start proves that point. My former Leinster team-mate Chris Whitaker has 31 caps for Australia, and even captained them. He was in their match-day 23 84 times but didn't get onto the field to win more caps because of the form of George Gregan.

If you were in any doubt that Seán Cronin was seen as an impact player in green then the stat that this afternoon he will win his 68th cap in a match that is in fact his first Six Nations start proves that point. My former Leinster team-mate Chris Whitaker has 31 caps for Australia, and even captained them. He was in their match-day 23 84 times but didn't get onto the field to win more caps because of the form of George Gregan.

Cronin has a chance today to show he can play the same role for Joe Schmidt as he does for Leo Cullen and be a 60-minute player rather than a 20-minute man. Such is his pace and power Leinster use Cronin as one of their strike runners and given how Ireland's attack has been a little less effective than expected in the two matches played so far in this competition, his explosiveness could be a great weapon today.

Ireland will be looking to get a bonus-point win in Rome, and to get some mojo back in attack. A big win will generate momentum going in to the France and Wales games and regardless of whether we are still in the reckoning for silverware, it's important we finish this tournament well to build confidence in our own form. It is also important to keep that aura of invincibility.

What the England match showed is that even with our Player Management Programme and the ability to control players' game-time, it's not an exact science and such is the physical nature of elite rugby at the moment the injury risk is an uncontrollable. Jonathan Sexton hadn't played since the Christmas derby against Munster in Limerick and both Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney were short of the game-time they needed to be in peak condition.

Joe Schmidt has picked what is close to a full-strength backline with some changes to the pack. The Connacht locks combination of Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane is exciting as both are very physical and David Kilcoyne and Jordi Murphy are both international quality players in positions where we have serious depth.

I think the break last weekend was badly needed for Ireland and will have allowed Schmidt and his backroom team to fine-tune our game without the need to drill a game-plan for a specific opponent. The benefit of having all our players operating under central contracts was further demonstrated by the fact that Scotland lost their outhalf Finn Russell and Italy their talismanic captain Sergio Parisse for this weekend's games after they were both injured playing for Racing 92 and Stade Francais respectively. It's massively disruptive for a coaching staff to not be sure that one of their key men will get through the weekend without getting injured. But apart from the injury risk, there is also an impact on training as the foreign-based players miss key sessions.

Warren Gatland took a risk in Rome by making 10 changes to the team that had beaten France away in round one. Those changes led to a disjointed performance and a win without a bonus point. However, the impact making those changes will have on his squad's spirit and cohesion will be hugely beneficial and every player will feel that Gatland has confidence in them to do a job when called upon.

I was in Paris last week for a conference at the French training base. There has been a lot of unrest amongst the playing squad and the staff with some disclosures from French players leaked to undermine the management. Certainly, France have lost their way at international level given the quality and depth of talent at their disposal. The selection of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack yesterday at halfback was brave but makes sense to me as both are very talented players. What they need now is time and backing. They are the tenth different halfback partnership Jacques Brunel has selected in his tenure and that in itself is a damning statistic which portrays the almost random way his team selections have looked.

The big issue in France remains the divide between the Top 14 clubs and the national union. Bernard Laporte vowed to fix that when he became president of the FFR and although he has made strides in terms of reducing the percentage of foreign players, he still has a lot of work to do to get everyone pulling the same direction and putting the senior national team at the top of their pyramid.

Conor O'Shea's legacy in Italy will be more around the structures he is putting in place than the short-term wins that give you short-term recognition. But seeing Treviso challenge for Guinness Pro14 play-off honours and the improvements in their underage competitiveness will all help the national team to become more difficult opposition again, and on a consistent basis rather than taking an occasional scalp.

Italy were dogged and stubborn against Wales and their forwards showed they can be dangerous at the maul, but they lack real firepower and when they get starved of possession they lose their discipline quickly.

The tactical shift in this Six Nations has been the importance and necessity to kick well and often. England kicked the ball against France on 47 occasions from hand which is the largest number by any Tier 1 country in a Test match since 2010.

However, I expect Ireland's game today will be more based around possession and building pressure and points through phases in the Italian half. The result should be a given but it's the performance of the individuals getting their chance which will be more informative for our future chances.

Sunday Indo Sport