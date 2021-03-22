Beirne blossoms in fractured spring time

The curiosity of a fractured Irish campaign was that even before their final round salvation, most of their leading lights were producing individually high performance levels despite the fact that their team was not.

This resulted in the focus sharpening on the coaches, particularly Mike Catt in attack and Simon Easterby in defence, combined with a head coach’s uncertainty in tactical delivery and selection policy.

The comprehensive defeat of England does not erase these concerns; if anything, it magnifies them.

For, if Ireland are capable of delivering an 80-minute display such as this, questions linger as to why this was not possible in the two years beforehand?

And, also, if one presumes Farrell did not want to make six selection changes, and three in personnel, by the fifth round of a diffident campaign, is he any closer to knowing his best team?

Perhaps Ireland have alighted on a playing style and selection that suits them. But just as Farrell demanded the public’s perseverance until it was belatedly unfurled, so too will the rugby team’s supporters also be entitled to some patience as they await substantial evidence that Saturday represented a decisive watershed.

For now, any assessments must engage in the entire thread of a fitful 2020 and not merely the immediate memory of its valedictory send-off.

Tadhg Beirne8

Games played: 5; Mins played: 376

If there were an award for Irish player of the championship, Robbie Henshaw might win it in some eyes but Beirne is likely to thieve it from his grasp, as befitting the best ball-snatcher in the competition.

Robbie Henshaw8

P5; M: 378

Prompted a memory of Brian O’Driscoll’s extraordinary performance here against England during the legend’s first Grand Slam campaign; the Athlone native married accuracy with venom, not always possible. A fine campaign.

Tadhg Furlong 8

P5; M: 218

Importance to this side cannot be over-stated, which is why he was restored so quickly to it this spring; more than any other player, his 2020 absence was sorely missed.

Johnny Sexton8

P4; M: 309

Questioned about his ability to guide a new Ireland without a play-maker outside him but he answered a few against England; 25 from 26 from the tee in a resounding campaign that confirms his presence for at least another one.

Hugo Keenan8

P5; M: 400

Aptly the only ever-present, Keenan has imperceptibly shrugged off the tag of conservatism – while still remaining a safe option – although many would still prefer not so many aerial attacking contributions. He is much more talented than that.

Iain Henderson7

P5; M: 326

Captaincy confirmed his status and, perhaps for the first time in the international championship, a consistent run of physically imposing and tactically aware performances translated the opinions of his peers to public acclamation.

Will Connors7

P4; M: 195

A defining window but, like Garry Ringrose, a knee injury could shatter his hopes for the rest of a campaign that may also have once included consideration for the Lions.

Keith Earls7

P5; M: 330

It is at once possible to declare that the central contracting model should become redundant and also remain an enthusiastic advocate when the flight of Earls lights up Dublin. An enduring presence.

CJ Stander7

P5; M: 383

Delivered a resounding valedictory display to remind all that such a premature exit will leave a vast hole; mercifully, this is one position in which Ireland and Munster flourish.

James Ryan6

P3; M: 175

Worryingly continues to pay a high tariff in terms of personal pain; it befits one who invests enormously in every single moment. Ireland have, perhaps pleasingly, discovered that although he is inspirational, he is not necessarily indispensable after two damaging head knocks.

Jamison Gibson-Park6

P4; M: 231

Another Kiwi-born player whose verve and vigour were deemed non-negotiable in the coaching master-plan but yet, when the defining moment arrived, was jettisoned. His future status will mirror team’s development.

Garry Ringrose 6

P4; M: 320

Suffered more than most in the crowded corridors of midfield under the foggy guide of his leaders, and then fatefully scythed down by an injury that may yet thieve him of tilts at PRO14, European and Lions glory.

Cian Healy 6

P5; M: 255

It is acceptable to argue Healy both remains a central plank of this squad but also that the IRFU should not have centrally contracted him to do so. Number one for now but not the only one.

Rob Herring6

P5; M: 280

His personal battle with Kelleher is a diverting sub-plot for certain aficionados of the sport; edging selection for the definitive dénouement will only matter if he backs it up with more consistent displays which transcend the basics.

Conor Murray5

P2; M: 150

Everyone had doubts about Murray, even his coaches; his restoration echoed Rob Kearney’s revival of Chicago – this does not guarantee a jersey, it merely restates his value in it.

Rónan Kelleher5

P5; M: 309

That he only came on for 10 minutes emphasises that the gap between him and Herring may have lengthened in the selectors’ minds, even if to the naked eye they are separated by merely a cigarette paper.

Josh van der Flier5

P3; M: 189

Would not get into an Irish side if rivals were fully fit – and sometimes struggles to get into his provincial side too – but this ultimate professional will always deliver and he did so again.

Jack Conan 5

P3; M: 113

Twelve starts in six years reflects not merely the intrusion of every rugby player’s dreaded foe – injury – but also their constant companion – competition. Stander’s departure frees up the position. For now.

Andrew Porter5

P5; M: 183

Adequate stand-in for whom one hopes the double-jobbing is at an end, with the hobbling uncertainty of his coaching staff in 2020 enabling him to concentrate fully on what he does best.

Jordan Larmour5

P5; M: 86

Another whose effervescence seemed so suited to a re-modelled game-plan but Ireland have also not been capable of seamlessly transferring the attacking flair that thrives at provincial level.

Dave Kilcoyne5

P4; M: 120

Aged 32, a second championship head knock that terminated only his 10th start may have long-lasting consequences. It has been a cruel two years of injury.

James Lowe4

P4; M: 307

The major casualty of the championship; it seemed a dark irony that the delayed unveiling of any semblance of attacking flair coincided with the lavishly gifted import from New Zealand paying the price for fluffing lines in defence.

Rhys Ruddock3

P1; M: 80

Only features intermittently for Ireland and, given any thought of restoring him was eschewed for the more mobile back-row options selected to conclude campaign, his future options may be limited as coaches eye youth.

Jacob Stockdale3

P1; M: 78

Only played once and despite appearing in signature success, his return will not necessarily convince the doubters, the growing number of whom also included his head coach. Introspection through injury may serve him well.

Bundee Aki3

P1; M: 64

Earns the dubious distinction of being the first player to be sent off twice. Was discarded for most of the campaign and Farrell’s selection clearly swayed by erstwhile provincial familiarity but Aki delivered.

Billy Burns3

P3; M: 72

A miserable campaign culminated in the grisly and gleeful reactions on the IRFU social media offerings when his last-minute withdrawal was announced on Saturday. Uncertain status not helped by coaching equivocation.

Coach rating

Andy Farrell7

Ambiguous direction in terms of tactics and selection culminated in a defining moment of deliverance against the English but the coach’s challenge now is to deliver sustained impact now that a bar of attainable achievement has been reached.

OTHERS

Craig Casey (17 minutes), Ed Byrne (25), Peter O’Mahony (31), Ross Byrne (41), Ryan Baird (43) and Ultan Dillane (24) did not play sufficient minutes to earn a championship rating.