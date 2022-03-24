‘Beibh's been training brilliantly but we just need to look after her minutes’ – Greg McWilliams on Parsons absence

Beibhinn Parsons score a try for Ireland against the USA at the RDS. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

DOROTHY WALL has issued a warning to Ireland's TikTok Six Nations rivals ahead of Saturday's opener against Wales at the RDS.

The Blackrock and Munster flanker is back in the side after missing the November window with a finger injury as Greg McWilliams gets his first campaign underway.

Unlike their Six Nations rivals, Ireland are not going to this year's World Cup and that means they're at a very different stage of their development.

And Wall reckons that having that freedom will make the team a threat to everyone.

"I think we're trying to get the best out of ourselves," the Tipperary native said.

"It's a very positive team environment at the moment.

"We're ticking our boxes. There's a great sense of camaraderie. I'm really enjoying myself. I think the whole team is.

"It feels like a new chapter for women's rugby. And I think the other thing is we have absolutely nothing to lose, and that's really dangerous in a team if you ask me."

Read More

McWilliams has handed a first cap to scrum cap Aoibheann Reilly, while Anna McGann and Christy Haney will make their debuts if brought off the bench.

Beibhinn Parsons is named among the replacements and McWilliams said that he is managing the star's minutes after a recent injury.

"Beibh's been working really hard. I think it's right for her to come off the bench," the new coach said.

"I think we need to be smart about how we use all of our players.

"Beibh's been training brilliantly but we just need to make sure that we look after her minutes. To have her to come off the bench to add that impact is going to be really important for us - along with Anna McGann and our tight five reserves, we're going to use our bench and we hope to see her coming off and doing some damage, hopefully."

Lucy Mulhall starts on the left-wing, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on the right and Eimear Considine at full-back.

"I think we've selected a brilliant back-three.

"In the modern game, you want your back-three to be really active, they're nearly like extra centres.

"Sometimes they're like back rowers. The game has changed and I think we've got a really good mix in the back-three.

"And I think having somebody like Beibhinn to be able to come off the bench to provide an impact is good for us, and I'm looking forward to seeing it operate at the weekend."

McWilliams believes Ballinasloe native Reilly can make an impact on debut.

"First and foremost, she's a brilliant person," he said.

"She's really important for the group. She's a really good energizer. She understands her role well, and she's very talented.

"She's somebody who's got a massive future, and I'm just excited to see her go out. You'd say to somebody like Aoibheann, 'Just worry about doing your own job, you don't do anything special, just do what you do, and you'll be fine.'

"But it's just making sure that she enjoys the occasion and takes it all in because they're special occasions, you want them to enjoy these occasions and Aoibheann is just another player who has got the opportunity to go out and do something special for herself, for her family and for the group."

Ireland hammered Wales on the opening weekend of last year's tournament, but they've made changes in the last 12 months including hiring a new coach in Ioan Cunningham and taking on a contingent of professional players.

"I don't look back on that fixture from last year because you're dealing with a completely different animal," McWilliams said.

"Remember, they've all got momentum going towards the Rugby World Cup.

"There's seven or eight players that are playing for Bristol in the Premier XVs, at a good standard. I mentioned the likes of (Siwan) Lillicrap or Jazz Joyce, you're also looking at Megan Webb and (Robyn) Wilkins and (Keira) Bevan in the halfbacks, I mean they're really good rugby players and they're now in that professional environment more often.

"There's 12 full-time pros, there's 12 part-time pros. Ioan Cunningham, their coach, is somebody who I mentioned before, I'm in a WhatsApp group with him that Bernard Jackman created and he's a smart coach, he offers a lot.

"I think Wales have got the right person to lead that program. I think Nigel Walker, behind the scenes, is doing great work with the community.

"I think It's a completely different outfit that we're picking. I think it's a great one to start with.

"There's always a good ding-dong with Wales and I think they're gonna come out ready to go.

"They're prepping for a World Cup and they're going to have their ducks in a row. They're very good, they did well in their November Tests and they were good as well against the Falcons last week, judging by the scoreline. We've got our work cut out and we're looking forward to giving it a go."