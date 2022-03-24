Head coach Greg McWilliams and newly announced captain Nichola Fryday during a Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

STAR winger Beibhinn Parsons will be kept in reserve by new Ireland coach Greg McWilliams after he named his first team since taking over.

The Ballinasloe flyer has been the standout player in the women's set-up for a number of seasons, but Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall has gotten the nod on the left wing for Saturday's TikTok Six Nations opener against Wales.

McWilliams has handed a debut to scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly, while prop Christy Haney and second-row Anna McGann are set to win their first caps off the bench.

The new coach has made another tactical adjustment by shifting Stacey Flood from No 10 to inside centre as Nicole Cronin makes her return at out-half.

Flood partners Eve Higgins, while Mulhall is joined in the back-three by full-back Eimear Considine and right-wing Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Up front, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O'Dwyer make up the front-row, while captain Nichola Fryday is joined by Wasps' Sam Monaghan in the engine room.

Behind them, Dorothy Wall, Edem McMahon and Brittany Hogan make up the back-row as the team look to kick off a new era against an experienced Wales side.

Ireland team to face Wales

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23 caps)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6)

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(5)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale; Natalia John, Gwen Crabb; Alisha Butchers, Alex Callendar, Siwan Lillicrap (capt). Reps:Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuitulotu.

Ireland v Wales, RDS, 4.45; Virgin Media 1