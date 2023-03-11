Beating France in front of home fans can give the Steve Borthwick era lift-off

Have we arrived at the moment when England under Steve Borthwick finally lift off?

The first three rounds of the Six Nations have been something of a curate’s egg for England. At best they have looked like a mid-table team trying to search for a new identity.

The highlights reel is not entirely blank – some of the attacking play in the defeat against Scotland provided some hope after the autumn of despair, but there have also been some alarming defensive lapses and an inability to sustain the intensity of performances for 80 minutes.

The middling displays have not been matched by the mood in the camp however, which instead seems to be improving each week.

Now the challenge for Borthwick and his players is to get England’s supporters smiling again.​

Watching Fabien Galthie’s side complete the Grand Slam against them in Paris last year with stunning pyrotechnics on and off the pitch would have been hard for England to stomach for many reasons, not least the envy at how Les Bleus had captured the hearts and minds of the nation on their long road to hosting the World Cup.

That night at the Stade de France England looked miles off the pace in their 25-13 defeat: their only party trick was to send Ellis Genge into the back field to disrupt France’s long-kicking game with his counterattacks.​

What was clear was that Les Bleus had also used the years since the 2019 World Cup to much greater effect than England had under Eddie Jones to create a young and thrilling side whose daring rugby had deepened and broadened their connection with the French public. England were allowed to plod on until the boos at Twickenham last autumn finally forced the Rugby Football Union to belatedly act.

The consequence is that rather than three years, Borthwick has had just three games to attempt to play catch-up. ​

A year on, Genge will again be tasked with spearheading England’s challenge, but this time by leading from the front as captain. His appointment alone represents a feelgood factor, underscoring the strong sense of diversity in the squad.

The selection of Marcus Smith at fly-half also suggests that not only will England this time pack their back field with pacy, counter-attacking options to challenge France’s long-kicking approach, but also employ a high-tempo attacking game themselves.

It is understood the RFU is working on its own marketing plan to broaden the appeal of the England side in the build-up to the World Cup. But nothing would fast-track that process more than victory against France.

“When I study France and I look at how they used these three years to develop the team they have built . . . it’s really well planned,” Borthwick said.

“The connection with people, watching them play, whether it’s in Paris or Marseille or wherever they play, the connection with supporters has been developed tremendously.

“We are in a different situation, but we want to build a team that our supporters can be proud of, and we’re proud of.

“Our supporters have been absolutely incredible in every moment we’ve had with them. I really feel they are behind this team and they understand where this team is in this stage of development.” It is time for lift-off.

England – F Steward; M Malins H Slade, O Lawrence, A Watson; M Smith, J van Poortvliet; E Genge, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, L Ludlam, J Willis, A Dombrandt. Reps: J Walker, M Vunipola, D Cole, D Ribbans, B Curry, A Mitchell, O Farrell, H Arundell.

France – T Ramos, D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, E Dumortier, R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); G Alldritt, C Ollivon, F Cros, P Willemse, T Flament, D Aldegheri, J Marchand, C Baille. Reps: P Mauvaka, R Wardi, S Falatea, R Taofifenua, S Macalou, M Lucu, Y Moefana, M Jaminet.

England v France

Live, VM1/ITV1, 4.45

