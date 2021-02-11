'Back then, you were trying to hit as hard as you can’ - van der Flier on breakdown changes

At 27, Josh van der Flier isn’t exactly one of the elder statesmen in the Ireland squad, yet even in the five years he has been involved in international rugby, he has been around for some of the biggest changes within the sport.

Peter O’Mahony’s costly red card last weekend came as a timely reminder of the duty of care that every player has when entering rucks.

For a combative flanker like Van der Flier, clearing out rucks is very much part of the job description, but it’s a task that is becoming increasingly more difficult, such are the safety measures in place to protect players.

People so often speak about ‘accuracy’ and the first thing that springs to mind with regard to the term is what is done when players are on the ball, be that through a pass or a kick.

However, accuracy around the breakdown is now more important than ever, and it’s an area of the game where Ireland had dipped since the heights of 2018, when they were the market leaders in that facet of the game under Joe Schmidt.

When Paul O’Connell was hired as forwards coach, the natural inclination was to focus on what improvements he would bring to the lineout, but a disciple of Schmidt, the former captain has also been tasked with getting Ireland’s breakdown back up to the standards they set for themselves under the Kiwi.

“Paul has been taking care of the breakdown side of things, last week and coming into this week, and he was definitely really good in getting us ready for the Welsh threat, especially their back-row,” Van der Flier explained.

“And I felt that was one of the most pleasing things about the game, our attacking ruck, it was also something we spoke about as a back-row unit coming into the Six Nations, in the Autumn it was something that definitely wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“It was good against Scotland but other than that it was good and bad, so the breakdown was definitely something we were focusing on and the addition of Paul has been definitely helpful to that.”

Ireland’s breakdown work was efficient in the defeat to Wales, but that comes with the obvious caveat that one of their most important players was sent off after just 14 minutes for what was deemed to be dangerous play around the ruck.

For Van der Flier, it hammered home the idea that players have to be completely accurate in everything they do, both with and without the ball.

“I suppose when I first came into the professional set-up in Leinster, it has become more of a focus now where you are hitting when you are cleaning out, but back then, you were trying to hit as hard as you can, trying to clear,” the Wicklow man recalled.

“If there are people in the way, you want to push the whole lot of them out of the way to clear space for your nine, whereas now you have to be careful that you are not catching someone’s head or neck.

“You definitely have to be more accurate. I think from my perspective, and it obviously doesn’t always work out because you can be late to the breakdown, but if you’re into the ruck early, you never have to hit someone who is over the ball.

“It’s technical, you have to be technical about it. There is a bit more to it than what it might have been in the past where you just fly in and make sure you hit people out of the way. A bit of control is definitely needed.”

As La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara outlined in these pages earlier this week, the breakdown is becoming more difficult to coach.

“It’s a balance, really, because you need to have control over what you’re doing obviously, because the defender is a moving target as well to some extent,” Van der Flier maintained.

“You have to be very controlled but then if you go in too softly into a ruck, you’re probably not going to be very effective.

“So it’s definitely a difficult balance and something we work on a lot, obviously, but everyone can get it wrong at some point.

“Obviously we do our best to be as controlled as we can but even with the best intentions they can go wrong sometimes.”

France will pose a much bigger breakdown threat than Wales on Sunday, but Van der Flier believes Ireland are ready for the test that lies ahead.

“They have a phenomenal amount of great athletes in the back-row.

“They are definitely big threats over the ball, poaching wise. They are a good all-round team, very good back-row. It’ll be a serious challenge and it will really be a test for our breakdown to be as good, if not better than it was last week.”

