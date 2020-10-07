Back injury casts doubt on Keith Earls for Six Nations restart

Keith Earls has emerged as a doubt for the Six Nations restart later this month, after Munster revealed that the Ireland winger has suffered a back injury.

Earls missed last week's win over Scarlets and it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to be included in the Ireland squad, which is due to be named tomorrow morning.

It's the latest headache for Andy Farrell to deal with, but the Ireland head coach will at least be breathing a sigh of relief at the news that Conor Murray is expected to return to training tomorrow.

However, Munster are still awaiting the latest test results which took place today, after confirmation that a senior player contracted Covid-19.

Johann van Graan has a mounting list of injuries of his own to contend with as hooker Niall Scannell requires an operation on a neck injury picked up in training last week. Scannell is set to be ruled out for two months.

South African back-row Chris Cloete also picked up a neck problem and is currently rehabbing.

Elsewhere, Neil Cronin has been dealt a devastating setback after the scrum-half damaged his ACL in training on Monday and is set for a long-spell on the sidelines.

Cronin, who came off the bench to good effect last weekend, will meet with the specialist on Friday to discuss surgery.

Meanwhile, full-back Shane Daly is due to return to training this week as he looks to overcome a groin issue.

Munster have not yet offered further clarity on the Covid situation within the province as they hope to get the all clear and resume training tomorrow ahead of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 encounter with Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Online Editors