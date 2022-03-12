‘Audition’ for England job at Twickenham will be the furthest thing from Andy Farrell’s mind

The talk among some English rugby circles is that this evening’s Six Nations showdown at Twickenham is an audition for Andy Farrell to take over from Eddie Jones, when the time comes.

A penny for the thoughts of the man himself, considering how he was apparently run out of town following England’s disastrous home World Cup.

It’s seven years since the chariot went up in smoke, which cost Stuart Lancaster and his backroom staff their jobs, before they arrived in Ireland and relaunched their careers.

For all that Lancaster copped most of the flak for the failure, the messy fallout could have seriously damaged Farrell’s reputation, especially if you are to believe what was contained in widespread English reports at the time.

In short, it was suggested that some England players were deeply unhappy that Lancaster allowed Farrell too much authority in his bid to implement a safer approach, which ultimately backfired spectacularly.

World Cup reviews are a hot topic in Ireland at the moment, and while, like the IRFU, the RFU did not publicly release the findings, one wonders how much that sort of criticism stung Farrell, and consequently shaped his thinking as a coach going forward.

Away from the actual nuts and bolts of coaching, Farrell (right) has always prided himself on being a people person, which is why he has been so revered across his illustrious career.

Read More

When Jones replaced Lancaster, the Australian could have kept Farrell on board, only England opted to wipe the slate clean, much to Ireland’s benefit.

Some of that 2015 England squad may have grown tired of Farrell, but that perhaps says more about them than it does about the Wigan man.

“One of the best coaches I ever had, without a shadow of a doubt,” former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton told ‘The Ruck’ podcast this week.

“I genuinely haven’t got a bad word to say about Andy Farrell. When Andy Farrell speaks, all I want is his respect as a player.”

The hardest thing as a coach is to win over your players, yet Farrell has never had that problem – apart from a certain few in that England squad.

Joe Schmidt was lauded for hiring Farrell when he was cut loose by England, but earlier this week Johnny Sexton provided a fascinating insight into the role the senior players had in engineering that move in 2016.

Ultimately, it was Schmidt’s decision, but the likes of Sexton, who worked under Farrell on the 2013 Lions tour, made it clear to the then Ireland boss that he was the defensive expert to take Ireland forward.

Since then, Farrell has worked wonders with the Ireland defence, while enhancing his wider knowledge from Schmidt and other smart rugby minds to the point where he was viewed as the natural successor to the Kiwi following the 2019 World Cup.

“He’s had a big impact on me as a player,” Sexton said.

“The first time you meet him, it was how impressive he was. Obviously, it was defence primarily in 2013 with the Lions and when the opportunity came up, all the senior Irish players rang Joe Schmidt and said, ‘We need to get this guy, he’s top quality’.

“It was one of Joe’s big decisions at the time to get him in, it gave us a huge spike. It was a huge factor in us winning the (2018) Grand Slam.

“He’s come in as a head coach and put his own stamp on things, which was a brave thing to do. To totally change the way we were playing, the way we approach games – it took a while, we stayed patient and were confident in what he was doing and knew it would eventually sink in and we’d get it.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in. He’s always challenging us, challenging me to get better and ways to improve. That’s what you want as a player – you want to be challenged.”

As Sexton alluded to, Farrell ripped up the script by freeing the shackles that smothered Ireland in the final year of Schmidt’s successful tenure.

There were some hiccups in his first season at the helm, but Farrell has changed Ireland’s philosophy, along with his own, which is why he is being touted as Jones’s eventual replacement.

“He’s developed an environment that’s a pleasant place to be all the time,” Peter O’Mahony says. “When you cross the white line there’s a huge intensity.”

An Ireland win would crank up the already mounting pressure on Jones, and with a tough trip to Paris to come next week the England boss could be staring down the barrel of another disastrous Six Nations.

If that scenario were to arise, the RFU will have a big decision to make – just over a year out from the World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus proved what can be done with such huge resources in a similarly short space of time, and last weekend the Springboks supremo threw his hat in the ring as a contender for the England job.

Farrell has never spoken of any burning desire to return home and coach England one day but he wouldn’t be human if he didn’t feel like he had something of a point to prove, despite everything he has achieved.

The 46-year-old is still a young head coach and with his Ireland contract taking him up to next year’s World Cup, time will tell if he stays on, particularly as he saw first-hand how Schmidt ran out of steam in his second cycle.

As much as talk of an England ‘audition’ will be the furthest thing from his mind this evening, deep down, Farrell knows that if he masterminds an Ireland win at Twickenham, the calls for him to become Jones’s successor will only grow louder.