As brilliant as Tadhg Furlong is, even he will be feeling nerves ahead of the first scrum

I’m not ashamed to admit that Tadhg Furlong has been my prop idol for quite some time – and not just because he’s one of the best in the world at what he does.

I made my Ireland debut in November 2015, less than three months after Furlong’s first run-out in green. We play on opposite sides of the scrum and I came in to international rugby much more unrefined than he did, but I always found his story more relatable than most.

As a northside Dubliner who grew up surrounded by some seriously socially deprived areas, I initially struggled with imposter syndrome when playing rugby for Leinster and Ireland. It was all internal judgment, telling myself I didn’t belong in that kind of environment.

I suspect Artane and Campile don’t have a lot in common but seeing Furlong, a farmer from Wexford, doing his thing with the same club and country, defying the odds by taking such an unorthodox route to elite rugby, helped me feel comfortable in such unfamiliar sporting surroundings.

There is a special solidarity among No’s 1, 2 and 3 across the world. The front-row union isn’t quite the Freemasons but it is sometimes viewed suspiciously from those on the outside.

However, becoming a member is quite simple – you just need to pack down at the front of the scrum. We’ll happily admit you then.

To the uninitiated, scrums can appear quite messy, one-dimensional and even unnecessary, but there are levels of intricacy and skills in the set-piece that need to be experienced to be truly understood.

They ask trying questions of their participants; if you have a weakness, physically or mentally, a scrum will find it.

Furlong has played for Leinster 129 times, appeared in six Tests for the Lions and has accumulated 63 Ireland caps.

He is one of just five players – Malcom Marx (South Africa), Antoine Dupont (France), Lukanyo Am (South Africa) and Will Jordan (New Zealand) are the others – to have made the World Rugby XV for the past two years.

And yet, having just 229 minutes of game-time this season to date, across five matches, I guarantee you he will be nervous for tomorrow because you never really know where you’re at until you feel the weight of that first set-piece coursing through your body.

It’s the nature of the beast. It’s your bread and butter. As a prop, scrums can consume you, even for a happy-go-lucky character like the Ireland tighthead.

“The scrum is such a personal thing to a front-rower,” Furlong said on the subject when speaking this time last year.

“It’s the most important thing. Everyone talks about everything else, this and that, but if you can’t scrummage you’re no good to anyone.

“It’s your primary job. I always say that scrummaging is the best thing in the world if it’s going well but, by God, you’ll stay awake at night when it doesn’t.”

Furlong (pictured) might have the soft hands and fancy footwork of a player with a much higher number on their back, but they are all ‘extras’. We’d never get to see those silky skills if his scrummaging wasn’t on point.

When you’re working your way back from injury, fully-loaded scrums are the last thing you are able to train. You can do your cardio, passing and skills work but the whole-body exertion needed for the set-piece ensures it’s the final box you can tick.

Scrummaging is all about technique, reps and confidence.

I remember coming back from a leg break and the anguish I had around supporting a scrum again with that same limb was unreal.

Furlong may seem super-human on occasion – breaking down the stigma that props are lazy, unskilled lumps one goose step at a time – but he has doubts like the rest of us. And having had calf, ankle and hamstring issues this season, I’m sure he is fearful of ring rust.

A bit like a kicker wanting a handy one to get them off the mark, he will be hoping he can just get through Ireland’s first scrum tomorrow without any hitches.

The form of Finlay Bealham in the first two-and-a-half games of the Six Nations has also changed the dynamic; Furlong isn’t quite under pressure for his spot but Bealham has proven the Wexford man is not as indispensable as we once feared.

That change of focus, that fresh challenge, can only be good for our incumbent No 3.

Considering he has hardly had a bad game for Ireland over the past eight years I have no doubt Furlong will remind us all what we have been missing in Murrayfield tomorrow.

The stage is set once more for Ireland’s ultimate prop idol to show the world what he can do.