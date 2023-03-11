| 1.5°C Dublin

As brilliant as Tadhg Furlong is, even he will be feeling nerves ahead of the first scrum

Tadhg Furlong: &quot;Scrummaging is the best thing in the world if it&rsquo;s going well but, by God, you&rsquo;ll stay awake at night when it doesn&rsquo;t.&rdquo; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Lindsay Peat

I’m not ashamed to admit that Tadhg Furlong has been my prop idol for quite some time – and not just because he’s one of the best in the world at what he does.

I made my Ireland debut in November 2015, less than three months after Furlong’s first run-out in green. We play on opposite sides of the scrum and I came in to international rugby much more unrefined than he did, but I always found his story more relatable than most.

