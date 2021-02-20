| 8.6°C Dublin

Are Ireland really a limited team playing limited rugby under Andy Farrell?

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Out of the Six Nations running after two games, last week’s loss has raised questions about Ireland’s progress. We spoke to Stephen Ferris, Malcolm O’Kelly and Peter Stringer about the state of play…

Ireland players Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne and Hugo Keenan react after France scored their second try during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Three years on from that glorious 2018 campaign, Ireland are out of the Six Nations running after two matches. They’ve scored two tries in two games, one of which came from a huge stroke of luck, while a series of eerily similar defensive lapses have given the opposition the scores they’ve needed.

Andy Farrell is in the second year of a four-year contract having taken over from his old boss Joe Schmidt who quit with the highest win-percentage of any Irish coach, having won three Six Nations in five attempts as well as securing a host of historic one-off successes. Two record World Cup quarter-final defeats tarnish his legacy, but he set a high bar for his successor.

Long before Schmidt quit, IRFU performance director David Nucifora identified Farrell as his successor and the man to lead Ireland to the 2023 World Cup.

