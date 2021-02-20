Are Ireland really a limited team playing limited rugby under Andy Farrell?

Three years on from that glorious 2018 campaign, Ireland are out of the Six Nations running after two matches. They’ve scored two tries in two games, one of which came from a huge stroke of luck, while a series of eerily similar defensive lapses have given the opposition the scores they’ve needed.

Andy Farrell is in the second year of a four-year contract having taken over from his old boss Joe Schmidt who quit with the highest win-percentage of any Irish coach, having won three Six Nations in five attempts as well as securing a host of historic one-off successes. Two record World Cup quarter-final defeats tarnish his legacy, but he set a high bar for his successor.

Long before Schmidt quit, IRFU performance director David Nucifora identified Farrell as his successor and the man to lead Ireland to the 2023 World Cup.

The union’s strategic plan, published in 2018, outlines the team’s goals for this period as reaching the World Cup semi-final or better in 2019 and 2023, winning two or more Six Nations titles and consistently being ranked in the top three teams in the world.

To hit his goals, Farrell will need to win the 2022 and 2023 Six Nations before making history in France. Currently, his team are ranked sixth.

All the while, Ireland’s provinces are dominating the Guinness PRO14 and are competitive at Heineken Champions Cup level, leaving fans and pundits to ask whether the national team is achieving its potential.

On Monday, Tony Ward took to these pages and wrote that right now Ireland “are a limited team playing a very limited brand of unattractive rugby”.

Is he right? The past week, we’ve been asking the question where are Ireland at right now?

‘We’re probably lacking generational players’

It is only a couple of weeks ago now, but Peter Stringer recalls feeling optimistic about the team’s chances in this tournament.

“Because of the pool of players,” the former Ireland scrum-half says. “You look at the provinces, how guys have been putting their hands up and you go into a Six Nations campaign and it looked really promising.

“For the first time in a long, long time that you’ve got genuine competition in key areas – not just at international level but within provinces. Hooker, scrum-half, 10 – the debate about who should you pick, should you pick for a couple of years’ time.

“But, it’s tough and Andy Farrell and his team have got a massive job ahead of them to figure it out.”

The coach could not be described as a lucky general. Midway through the first-half of the opening game he saw one of his senior leaders sent off while he also lost his vice captain and captain to head injuries. Peter O’Mahony’s red card cannot, Malcolm O’Kelly says, be forgotten amidst the analysis on systems and performances.

“The effects were obvious,” he says. “In such a results-driven tournament it’s unbelievably impactful. That is the biggest moment in Ireland’s Six Nations. It’s something Peter O’Mahony will regret.”

Still, the 2001 Lion looks at the team and feels it is lacking in stardust.

“There are cycles of a team’s evolvement and this team has a certain look to it, there are a number of characters that have been there a long time, great warriors with a lot of experience and then there are other players coming through,” O’Kelly adds.

“That balance in key areas probably isn’t there, someone to really get excited about. You would have had Simon Geoghegan, Brian O’Driscoll – generational players. You look at that side and you’re probably lacking generational players. You look at the French side, you’ve (Antoine) Dupont and a whole host of real quality… you could see what the victory meant to them.

“These guys will actually benefit hugely from the experience of this match. We are short a couple of real quality players that I would imagine will undoubtedly be unearthed. I wouldn’t be negative in that regard, but at the minute we just don’t have it.”

‘There’s been no evolution whatsoever’

Everyone is agreed that Ireland’s set-piece has improved massively under Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty, but that has shone more focus on the attack and coach Mike Catt.

“You talk about detail, I think the defensive lineout has been brilliant,” former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris says.

“You talk about everyone knowing their roles, that’s a perfect example of everybody buying into what Paul is putting on the table.

“I expected nothing less. I’ve worked under him, I played with him and I know the standards that he sets and they are extremely high. The set-piece has been a huge positive, even the scrum against France was really strong.

“It’s just the attack that we need to sort out. Does that buck stop with Mike Catt? It probably does.

“To score two tries in the opening two games and one of those being a fortuitous bounce of the ball – it doesn’t fill Irish fans with hope that you’re able to knock up a score of 20 or 30 points in the big games when you really need to.”

During the week, Farrell admitted his concern at the team’s return of two tries from two games despite their owning the ball, winning quick ball and passing it more than any other team in the tournament. Only Italy have a worse conversion rate from their visits to the opposition ‘22’, while no team has spent less time in the ‘22’ than Ireland. They’ve thrown one offload per every 54 possessions, the lowest in the tournament. There is, Ferris believes, a lack of conviction.

“Rugby is a simple game and sometimes it’s over-complicated,” he explains. “After Joe Schmidt left, the coaching staff came out and said we’re going to play a different brand.

“That hasn’t happened. There’s been no evolution whatsoever in my opinion. That’s the worrying thing for me. We’re still playing like Joe Schmidt would want us to play, but we’re making more errors and not getting as many gainlines.

“There’s not as many starter-plays to break the opposition down in the first three phases and therefore the close games we’re losing at the minute are ones we would have won under Joe Schmidt. You look at the stats when it comes to offloads and that’s what we remember from Joe Schmidt teams.

“Bottom of the pecking order in that regard. So, I just think it’s overcomplicated. Lads are unsure.

“We look flat in attack. A huge thing for me is that we have a lot of players in the team that look a bit one-paced.

“CJ Stander has been brilliant over the last few years. He’s labelled a bit of a one-trick pony and I wouldn’t say that, he puts his hand up and carries every single time. But, there’s just no deception, no footwork when carrying the ball, no trying to get a soft shoulder.

“When it comes to analysis, there’s no identification of weak defenders. The French tighthead Mohamed Haouas, he’s an awful defender. It’s about coming up with plays during the week to isolate these guys. It seems like we’re going through the motions a little bit. It looks flat, almost scared to play.”

If anything summed up Ireland’s attacking impotence last weekend, it was Billy Burns’ decision to kick turnover ball away in the second minute of the game.

“That simple turnover lineout. Just play! You’d love to see guys throw the ball out, skip one, and try and get in behind the team,” Stringer says. “For someone to kick the ball off turnover lineout, it must have been spoken about at length – I can only imagine – in a team meeting.

“The instinct is gone out of it, you’re programmed to do it. It’s a split-second decision. That moment just made me question a lot of what we’ve been seeing in terms of their approach and the style of play.”



One seasoned observer described Ireland’s policy of launching up and unders off clean lineout ball as “something not seen since the 1980s”, while others have raised concerns about the coherence of the plan. Of course, if you are not scoring enough tries it shines a light on the defence and earlier this week Luke Fitzgerald shone a worrying light on that area of the game.

“My biggest concern is that I don’t see a massive amount of growth in the defence and I see a lot of poor technical ability in the tackle area,” he said on this week’s The Left Wing podcast. “When the other team are just bashing it up, we can see what we’re hitting, we can get off the line and hit everything. But when there’s tough decisions to make, when we’ve to rely on our technique I haven’t seen much growth in that.”

‘Obviously Eddie Jones has gotten into their heads’

Under Schmidt, Ireland were known as a highly efficient team but right now they are getting less reward than ever out of their ball carries. For O’Kelly, there needs to be a mindset shift.

“We are taking so much contact,” he says. “You look at someone like James Ryan who runs these real, hard second-row lines. You just want to make a yard, they’re tough yards.

“When he first arrived, he was hitting them and making four or five yards because he was so flat and so effective and took players by surprise. Now, people are aware of that line that he runs and for him, he needs to develop his game.

“There is a risk every time, but there was certainly opportunities in that game where there were offloads to be given and it’s become more and more an important part of the game.

“There were offloads there, but nobody was running lines. You can’t guarantee the hands will be freed up, but if you have no one running a line then you can’t give the offload even if you want it. You need a shout, but it’s been drilled into the Irish mentality.

“When it comes to the very top level, there comes a time when you have got to really challenge yourself through contact. It requires a change in psyche.

“There are huge challenges to it, but the pay-off is huge. At this level, it’s winning the match. It goes back to that understanding between Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe, who is renowned for his offloading.

“They’ve just told him to kick the s*** out of the ball. Obviously, Eddie Jones has gotten into everyone’s heads by saying the team that win the matches kicks the s*** out of it.”

‘It’s very cut-throat’

It never takes long before the debate returns to Ireland’s issues at out-half.

Sexton started against Wales, but came off injured and Burns botched that late kick to the corner. A week later, Burns started but suffered a head injury, meaning Ross Byrne led a fightback that came up just short.

Ferris has seen more of Burns than most, but he remains unconvinced that Ulster’s No 10 can step up a level.

“In the big games I’ve probably been a bit disappointed with him,” he says.

“He didn’t turn up against Leinster (in January), I was expecting him to really stand up to Johnny – especially when Johnny was so off the pace. He made the same mistakes in the first half against Ulster as he did in the minutes he played against Wales.

“Do I think he’s an international week in, week out out-half? I don’t think he is. Maybe he can prove us all wrong, but when the pressure comes on he seems to go into his shell a little bit.”

The time has come, Ferris believes, for some new blood and for the union to afford Farrell the leeway to bring through the next generation.

“Andy Farrell is just trying to win Test matches and if he doesn’t win another couple come the end of the Six Nations people will be calling for his head.

“So, it’s very cut-throat. I’ve watched Harry Byrne a lot this season. He plays on the gain-line. Ross is a fantastic kicker, he can sit in the pocket and control the game when you’re 20 or 30 points up – happy days – but I think at this level you need someone who is getting people into the game. I think Harry is certainly there.”

‘I’d stick with Farrell’

Ferris believes the union can release the pressure valve on the coach by encouraging him to try the next generation.

“If we finished third, that’s sort of where we felt we were before the tournament started and that’s where people would say we need to get to before the tournament finishes,” he says. “I would be in complete disagreement with that.

“If Andy Farrell has complete support from the IRFU, then I would be looking at Harry Byrne, players like that, to see do they have what it takes to step up to international rugby.

“Test them out against Scotland and Italy and see where they’re at. He knows what Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, James Ryan can bring 70-80pc of the time week in, week out but he doesn’t have a clue about the rest of his squad.

“Give Tom O’Toole a go, let’s see if (Craig) Casey is good enough... somebody like (Gavin) Coombes who has been exceptional for Munster, he adds a bit more. I think he is a better athlete than Rhys Ruddock, than CJ Stander so get him in there and see what he can do.

“That’s probably not going to happen, so it’s probably beat Italy by 30 points and try and get a bit of positivity back and see where we’re at after that. It’s one game at a time at the minute and that pains me to say that, because we’ve been competing for silverware in this tournament for the last four or five years.”

Shane Horgan was the first former player to question Farrell’s capacity to lead the squad to the next World Cup last year, while Fitzgerald and Neil Francis have followed suit.

None of those we spoke to called for change, but all were agreed that Ireland need to show evidence that they’re making progress.

“I’d stick with him,” Stringer, who worked with a “highly detailed” Farrell during his time at Saracens in 2013 says.

“He deserves his shot and with Paulie coming in around set-piece – it gives you a great platform. But you’d love to see something a little bit different.”

In this window, Ireland face Italy away next Saturday before rounding things off away to Scotland and at home to England.

“I would like to see us score a few tries, that’s for sure,” O’Kelly says of the reaming games in this campaign. “It would be good to see some of our play come off and see where we’re going. Maintain that good work in the lineout, in the set-piece. I’d love to see our guys not breaking down. We’re seeing a lot of injuries. I’d like to see a 10 come through, maybe Ross Byrne get a run.

“Obviously, you’d want to see a result against Italy but it will be tough to get a result against Scotland but, having beaten Italy hopefully, then there’s a good chance it’ll be a great match.

“The Scots are great at the moment, very physical and that’s normally where we get the edge - get gain-lines against them.

“But, they are very creative so that might be a tough one. Being a realist, I’d love us to beat England and think they could so I wouldn’t write them off, but you want performance more than anything else.”

It doesn’t seem like too much to ask, buy for the head coach and his players there is a distinct need to lift the mood and change the narrative. Right now, there’s a lot of concern in the spring air.