Antoine Dupont passed fit for Wales clash but Damian Penaud misses out for France with Covid

Antoine Dupont has been in scintillating form for France during the Six Nations. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Antoine Dupont starts but wing Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss France’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales on Friday.

Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury.

Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 says ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.

Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland.

And that means fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.

Victory for France in Cardiff would leave them one win away from guaranteeing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Team: M Jaminet; Y Moefana, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J-B Gros, M Haouas, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos, M Lebel.