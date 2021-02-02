'Andy is not a dictator - he's open-minded to new ideas' - Mike Catt identifies three key areas on Ireland's Six Nations agenda

Once rivals, now firmly singing off the same hymn sheet. Few people working in Irish rugby know head coach Andy Farrell as well as Mike Catt does.

Fourteen years ago they vied for the same shirt as England battled their way to a World Cup final, before becoming colleagues as part of Stuart Lancaster’s coaching ticket in 2012.

That ended pretty badly in 2015, but both men stayed in international rugby. Farrell became Joe Schmidt’s defence coach, Catt ran Conor O’Shea’s attack.

When Farrell was named as the Kiwi’s successor, the opportunity for a reunion arose and Catt had no hesitation.

“What you see from Andy is what you get from Andy,” Ireland’s attack coach says of his boss.

Read More

“He is a hard taskmaster, he understands the game. We are creating some of the best environments to work in.

“He is very much player-driven in terms of what the players feel, player ownership. I love that end to him, he is not a sort of dictator in any shape or form, he is very open-minded to new ideas and he will do absolutely everything to make this team better and make big calls.

“His knowledge of the game, his knowledge of the technicalities and the technical stuff is second-to-none.

“The big one for me is I understand how Faz wants the game to be played and I can bring in the little details, the technical side of things to help us get to that level and we can complement each other in some shape or form.

“First and foremost, he is creating an environment where players can grow in, and if they don’t grow in, you know, they might not be good enough to be here.”

The arrival of Catt to Ireland and Graham Rowntree to Munster in 2019 completed the full set of England’s 2015 coaches working in Irish rugby.

That World Cup left an indelible stain on their records in some eyes, but Catt believes they’re stronger for the experience.

“We learned a lot from it, Stuart is reborn now,” he says.

“It is brilliant to see Graham, Andy and Stuart all rebound on to excellent form really. You just get better as a person, more resilient at things and you learn and you know what works at international level.

“I don’t really dwell too much in the past so I am happy to be able to help here.”

Ireland’s attack was something of a mixed bag in Catt’s first year.

There were good moments in the home games against Wales, Scotland and Italy, but the defeats to England and France away were sobering experiences. The less said about Georgia the better.

After six internationals in seven weeks, Christmas gave him a moment to reflect on the team’s performance and progress.

Expand Close Graham Rowntree. Photo: Huw Evans / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Graham Rowntree. Photo: Huw Evans

“The breakdown is something that’s chopped and changed over the last three or four years, players getting used to it with different referees,” he adds when asked how he felt the attack went and how it could be improved.

“Being clinical in our set-piece is absolutely crucial. We’ve struggled a little bit in terms of getting into key areas in the pitch and then letting a team off (the hook).

“In those key moments, we can really tighten up and put teams under the cosh in those key areas, for me it’s crucial. We’ve got a great bunch of young guys who are willing to learn and want to play. The more we get to know them, the more we’ll expect from them.

“From my point of view, the physicality and intent piece is something we need to develop but also making the right decisions. Attack, for me, is all about decision-making. Seeing the picture and making the right decisions.

“Whether it’s our kicking game or our passing and running. Those are areas we’ll always be developing, we’ll never be satisfied.”

One of the big areas of focus will be Ireland’s back three.

Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and Hugo Keenan all started at full-back last year and, with the Ulster man out injured, there’s a big call to be made at No 15.

“Jordan has some incredible attributes, his footwork, his strength, everything that he has got,” Catt says.

“Hugo’s work-rate, his non-negotiables are second to none and he just wants what is best for the team.

“He has come in out of nowhere. He is, you know, the patience that he has and the understanding of what it means to play for Ireland are huge.

“His work-rate is just phenomenal and I think he will get better and better the smarter he becomes as an international player too.

“He is pretty young where Jordan has that ‘X’ factor, ball in hand, with which he is very strong. So they complement each other really.”

Read More

Irish Independent