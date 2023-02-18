Credit where credit is due. World Rugby have created a set of laws and refereeing interpretations that encourage and reward teams who have a positive attitude to risk and the skills to exploit the opportunities taking those risks creates.

There are more tries being scored than ever before despite better defensive systems and tackle techniques and improved fitness levels. Certain teams like England will still set up to play a kick and chase type of game but we are seeing the majority of sides now looking to play fast and offload the ball in contact.

Phil Davies is the director of rugby at World Rugby. He is the type of leader who prefers to collaborate rather than dictate and it’s working well. Davies wants to work his way through areas of the game that need more scrutiny, bit by bit.

This includes getting coaches and referees together to talk about how the game is currently being played, coached and refereed and more importantly how it can be improved.

In the coming weeks they will look at the maul, the breakdown and tackle height and try and create a better way of doing things. If that can’t be done at least the key stakeholders have a better understanding of the challenges and different points of view.

Last Saturday’s game in the Aviva was one of the best internationals in recent years. The ball-in-play time of 46 minutes and 10 seconds was the highest ever in the Six Nations. To put it in context, the average time in the 2021 Six Nations was 38 minutes and three seconds.

Shot clocks for kicks at goal, less interference from the TMO, banning huddles pre-lineout and a faster calling sequence for scrums have all helped make the game faster.

The faster the game, the more stressed players become, which leads to missed tackles, narrow defensive lines or space in the back field which smart skilful teams can turn into points.

Ireland under Andy Farrell were ahead of the curve in building a player profile and game plan suited to exploiting the desire of broadcasters, sponsors and fans to be entertained. Mike Catt as attack and skills coach deserves a lot of credit. The players were blown away by his positive attitude and optimism when he came in first.

I remember a current squad player telling me at the time that Catt saw space and opportunities where other coaches saw an impregnable wall of defenders. It took a season to build that understanding, but now Ireland’s attack is so well balanced that we are pulling defences apart or going around them with frightening regularity.

Farrell fast-tracked players like Jamison Gibson-Park and Tom O’Toole before they were first choice in their provinces because he saw they would fit perfectly into his system.

Conor Murray, who was the best scrumhalf in the world at playing a different type of game, has shown his ability to adapt in the first two games of this championship.

Remarkably, he is now pushing to start again for Ireland, even when Gibson-Park is fit. Mack Hansen and James Lowe always had raw talent and physical gifts, but now they play a massive role in our game through their work rate and ability to beat defenders or keep the ball alive in contact.

Lowe’s left foot is now a very important part of our exit kicking strategy and he is also someone who can manipulate the opposition back field through his attacking kicks.

Squad culture and depth have been worked on for the last four years and now we are at least three players deep in all the key positions. Hooker, tighthead, scrumhalf and outhalf all look well stocked at the moment and that doesn’t happen by chance.

Farrell is loyal but has shown he is willing to make the hard calls. Joey Carbery’s omission from the Six Nations is a perfect example of that ruthlessness.

Carbery was seen to be the natural successor to Sexton, but Ross Byrne’s impact off the bench against Australia in November and his form for Leinster in January made Farrell reconsider his options.

Jack Crowley is a player with immense talent and potential, but Farrell needs a player who is most similar to Sexton as his back up and that is Byrne.

I was lucky enough to be part of a coaching team that won a Leinster Senior Cup with St Michael’s when Byrne was a fifth year and outhalf.

I will never forget him kicking a penalty to draw a match against Roscrea in the 14th minute of injury time from 40 metres in the first round. Ever since he has shown an appetite for the pressure moments that all good 10s need.

Byrne made an impact in Cardiff, where he was influential in helping to secure the bonus point. When Sexton picked up an injury early in the second half against France he played an important role in ensuring Ireland won the match.

He is in pole position now as Sexton’s understudy, but it was also encouraging to see Carbery play so well on Friday night for Munster against the Ospreys. If he can get an injury-free run and keep that form up, he still has a big role to play for Ireland.

Apparently Ireland were able to train at a higher intensity than ever before during their pre-tournament camp in Portugal.

The coaches said that if you didn’t know the names of the players and their stature, it would have been hard to identify which was the A or B team from the 15 v 15 part of the session.

When both teams understand the system of play and have the skills and the athleticism to implement it, then the game itself creates the stimulus to get better rather than having to create drills or exercises. This level of competition at training has been a large part of Leinster’s success and now it has been developed at Ireland.

One worry has been the increase in soft tissue injuries in the squad but that often happens as you push your body further than it’s been before. The good thing is that injuries heal and that new level becomes the norm.

By the time the World Cup comes around our squad will be comfortable doing what’s uncomfortable now, which is hugely exciting.

Regarding the increased ball-in-play time, spare a thought for our referees. Wayne Barnes is a very experienced and fit official, but even the best referees will take time to adapt to this new level of intensity.

Rugby at all levels is hard to officiate and we are now expecting them to make more decisions and to do it faster than ever before.

Barnes made an error with his decision to only yellow card Uini Atonio but he played an important role in what was an incredible game to watch and for those lucky enough to be on the field, to play in.