Andy Farrell’s forward thinking is paying off for Ireland

Bernard Jackman

Squad culture and depth have been worked on for the last four years

'By the time the World Cup comes around our squad will be comfortable doing what's uncomfortable now.' Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

&lsquo;By the time the World Cup comes around our squad will be comfortable doing what&rsquo;s uncomfortable now.&rsquo; Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Credit where credit is due. World Rugby have created a set of laws and refereeing interpretations that encourage and reward teams who have a positive attitude to risk and the skills to exploit the opportunities taking those risks creates.

There are more tries being scored than ever before despite better defensive systems and tackle techniques and improved fitness levels. Certain teams like England will still set up to play a kick and chase type of game but we are seeing the majority of sides now looking to play fast and offload the ball in contact.

