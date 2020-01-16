Andy Farrell's fab four development players for Ireland's future

In fairness, Farrell's predecessor Joe Schmidt always invited talented youngsters in to sample life at Carton House as a teaching tool and, perhaps, as an extra source of motivation.

It was done in an under-the-radar manner, kept on the down-low, probably to allow the players involved to work away without unnecessary expectations heaped on their shoulders.

Inevitably, the whispers turned to a public outing of the likes of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Perhaps, this is the first sign of how Farrell is willing to be more open with his new regime.

It will come as a consolation to Will Connors and a pick-up for Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird.

DEVELOPMENT PLAYERS

WILL CONNORS (Leinster)

Age: 23.

Leinster Caps: 13.

It goes without saying that if the flanker had been offered this intermediate berth at the beginning of the season, he would have taken Farrell's hand off for it.

But, you can't turn back the clock and the Clongowes Wood-educated openside has had a meteoric rise from considering a move to Connacht to skirting the edges of the Ireland squad.

This demotion from the original Ireland 'stocktake' of 45 will come as a disappointment for stablemate Josh van der Flier is the only out-and-out openside in the Ireland squad.

The tall, voracious tackling machine has just been stalled in his drive towards the green shirt by the need to feed minutes to van der Flier.

From the half-dozen loose forwards in Farrell's squad, none of them could be considered opensides.

Should van der Flier go down, it would come as no surprise to see Connors called up.

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE (Ulster)

Age: 22.

Ulster Caps: 18.

The wing whizz has a 'point of difference' from that searing pace, reminiscent of when Niyi Adeolokun burst onto the scene five years ago.

The graduate of Portora Royal School and the product of Enniskillen RFC is a silky smooth speedster and a beneficiary of spending time on the Sevens circuit with Ireland in 2018.

He was offered a place in the Ulster Academy in the latter half of that year and didn't take long to be bumped up to a senior development deal last June.

The work-ons in defence and under the high ball have been successful enough for Farrell to take a closer look at a talented athlete, with a sniper's instinct.

He could even benefit from the step-up in standard, playing outside more skilled players, as Ulster have struggled to engineer the space for Baloucoune to fly.

HARRY BYRNE (Leinster)

Age: 20.

Leinster Caps: 6.

The two-year Ireland U20 was something of a late bloomer physically at St Michael's College, shooting up in his senior cycle to look more and more like his older brother.

He is a better athlete than Ross and plays the game with greater zip and intensity, looking a better prospect at this stage than his brother did back then in 2015.

It remains to be seen if Harry can match Ross's progress as a facilitator, who is mostly content to stick to working on what he does best.

There must be a temptation to skip the province, like Joey Carbery did, to get big game experience rather than wait on Jonathan Sexton to retire or be faced with an inevitable showdown with big brother.

Then again, the prospect of sibling rivalry and that competitive instinct might be the very thing that keeps him at home.

RYAN BAIRD (Leinster)

Age: 20.

Leinster Caps: 4.

The Leinster Academy lock is in a similar mould to James Ryan in the sense that he has an uncommon athletic profile for an Irishman.

Just like Ryan, the 6'6” back-five forward's gallop has been interrupted by injury, his first start coming against the Dragons in November.

Even so, Baird had been earmarked for the professional game long before he left St Michael's College.

The fact he has been given access-all-areas entry to Carton House speaks to how eager the Irish management are to have a look at him.

