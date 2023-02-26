| 6.3°C Dublin

Andy Farrell wanted Ireland to be asked real questions by Italy and they found the right answers

Tony Ward

Bundee Aki dives over to score Ireland's third try in Rome. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Bundee Aki dives over to score Ireland's third try in Rome. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

We knew the hosts would perform, and they did. We expected the visitors to prevail, and they did. And it was summed up perfectly by Andy Farrell in the immediate aftermath: “This was a proper Test match.”

Make no mistake – and this coming from one who has been critical and highly sceptical of the Italian presence in a lopsided Six Nations for some time – that emerging at last is more than just the cliched green shoots.

