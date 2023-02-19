This is the fourth year in a row that Ireland have been drawn to play Italy in round three of the Six Nations and that makes it a sticky wicket for Andy Farrell.

Rotating for the Azzurri would be far easier if it came along in one of the two-game blocs at either end of the tournament, but the fact that leaving a player out means they won’t have any action for four weeks makes things all the more tricky for the coach.

Throw in the Italian improvements in the past year and it’s easy to see why the coach will stick close to the formula that has gotten his side the maximum return from their opening two games against Wales and Scotland.

That might fly in the face of received wisdom about building for World Cups, but it also reflects the position of strength Farrell finds himself in.

The personnel choices he has made when retaining 25 players to train at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre last week ahead of the Rome game give an indication as to his thinking.

More pointedly, it’s the players who were released to play for their provinces who tell a tale.

If he was of a mind to find a second-choice full-back, then he would probably have retained Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour or Jacob Stockdale, who were in United Rugby Championship action this weekend.

Tadhg Beirne’s ankle surgery opens a door, but it appears Iain Henderson will step up in a move that would allow Ryan Baird come on to the bench.

There’s an argument for getting another cap into Joe McCarthy, but he was released to play the Dragons and Baird’s incredible form for Leinster deserves reward.

Last season, Farrell gave Baird a start and also went for Mike Lowry at full-back in a nod to rotation. The Ulster star scored two and laid on another but he’s barely been mapped since.

Hugo Keenan’s excellence is a source of strength for Ireland and Farrell looks set to lean into that rather than look to another option.

Farrell can point to the fact France and England picked first-choice teams for their games against Italy as evidence he’s doing the right thing.

Any rotation could come within the match-day 23, with Bundee Aki perhaps due a start after doing so well off the bench in Cardiff and the Aviva Stadium. That, however, would be harsh on Stuart McCloskey.

Likewise, Jack Conan could freshen things up in the back-row, even if that means moving Caelan Doris from the No 8 slot where he’s been devastatingly effective in recent weeks.

Dan Sheehan is back in the squad and he’ll likely come into the 23, but there’s an argument for getting some more minutes into Rónan Kelleher, who impressed last weekend.

Starting Craig Casey is an option, while the decision to retain Jack Crowley hints at a concern over Johnny Sexton, who it is hoped will return to training today.

If the skipper doesn’t make it, then Ross Byrne looks primed to start and based on his last two performances as a replacement he wouldn’t miss a beat.

However, Farrell seems content with how the younger half-backs have been influencing things off the bench and doesn’t seem in too much of a hurry to get experience into players when others are playing well and merit a start.

When you see how Tom O’Toole stepped up against France, it’s hard to argue that there’s a need for drastic change.

Farrell isn’t losing sleep about the identity of his second-choice No 15 and that may bite him in the backside down the line, but his strategy of assuming that injuries will test the squad either way has worked so far.

Those who obsess about depth will be left disappointed, but there’s a Grand Slam there to be won and Ireland have already shown they have options in a couple of key positions so far in this campaign.

As the World Cup has gotten closer, Farrell has honed in on his team and the net has drawn tighter.

Time is running out to impress the head coach. After Rome, there are two key Six Nations games and three warm-ups before the squad is selected.

If there’s an argument for change, Farrell isn’t entertaining it as he prioritises cohesion and the prospect of a Grand Slam.