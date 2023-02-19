| 12.1°C Dublin

Andy Farrell set to stick with tried-and-trusted Ireland side as all roads lead to Rome

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Hugo Keenan's excellence is a source of strength for Ireland. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

This is the fourth year in a row that Ireland have been drawn to play Italy in round three of the Six Nations and that makes it a sticky wicket for Andy Farrell.

Rotating for the Azzurri would be far easier if it came along in one of the two-game blocs at either end of the tournament, but the fact that leaving a player out means they won’t have any action for four weeks makes things all the more tricky for the coach.

