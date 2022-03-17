Andy Farrell: Scotland are out to spoil Ireland's party - we have to bring our best

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell has warned that Scotland are out to spoil Ireland's Triple Crown party at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

With victories over England and Wales under their belt, Johnny Sexton's charges can secure a first piece of silverware on home soil since 2004 if they can overcome the Scots in their final game.

And victory would keep their hopes of a title intact ahead of the final game of the campaign, with France needing a win over England to secure a first Six Nations since 2010.

“We have out ourselves in a position to do that, which is nice, but as you would expect me to say, this is just about this game and getting the preparation right and we have a couple of days left to make sure that we are at our best," he said after making three changes to his team today.

"We are under no illusions that Scotland will be at their best, they have nothing to lose.

"They are a great side coming to the Aviva trying to spoil a little bit of a party but how do you manage that? You get across your preparation and make sure that you take your learnings and hopefully go out there and bring our best performance of the tournament.

"It's just about us making sure we start well, making sure we take each moment at a time, and making sure we play our game."

Having brought Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen back into his team, Farrell says Ireland won't change their approach to Saturday's clash with Scotland after Finn Russell was dropped from the visitors' team.

Gregor Townsend has gone for versatile Edinburgh back Blair Kinghorn ahead of his mercurial Lions' out-half and the Ireland coach says the decision won't weaken the Scots.

"Surprised? Yes and no. I mean, I think everyone was expecting Finn to play, he’s a great player, but I watched the Connacht (v Edinburgh) game and Blair was the best player on the pitch by a country mile.

"We know him well, we know his strengths, he’s very dangerous with the ball in hand. He takes the ball on, is very dangerous counter-attack wise, good passing game, good kicking game as well, and it’s a big game for him obviously.

"Gregor’s had a look at him and picked on form because his last game for Edinburgh was outstanding.”

The inclusion of Conan is the only tactical change from Farrell, with Hansen and Henderson coming in for injured pair Andrew Conway and James Ryan.

He's expecting that pair to perform.

“Mack’s had a starting berth in a few matches, so straight from the off he’s been very impressive," he said.

"A guy comes in that hasn’t got much international experience at all, to be able to learn, hit the ground running, to get the systems, how we want to play, and be himself is tricky. But he’s managed it seamlessly.

"He’s obviously played the first three games and had a week to sit out and take a breath and the pressure has been off.

"I’m sure he’s reflected, and you can see that reflection week has been good for him, he’s been great in training this week.

"Iain's a class, experienced player that has been around and done that for many years for us and for Ulster.

"He would have been frustrated, like we talked about earlier, regarding game time this year. Two solid 80 minutes under his belt now, some things to fix, a great opportunity for him to be at his best this weekend."

Although he's not involved this weekend, Farrell gave high praise for young Leinster lock Joe McCarthy who was called up to the squad for the first time after just four appearances for the province's senior side.

"He's an impressive young man. He's got big legs for a start!" the coach said.

"I've been very impressed. If young lads are struggling, then obviously we go to them and help them as much as we can. But sometimes I like to sit back and see how they go about their business because it's daunting coming into an international camp and trying to be yourself.

"Joe, I was very impressed. He was getting around everyone, trying to get up to speed with the plays, calls, how we do things. He wanted to learn, he was like a sponge and he had two days of that, then we had a big session on Wednesday. He was outstanding within that session.

"That's what we want to see, people taking an opportunity and using it and using that for the future as well."