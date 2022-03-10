Andy Farrell says Peter O'Mahony inclusion strikes the right balance for England

ENGLAND bring a particular set of skills to the table and Andy Farrell believes Peter O'Mahony's blend of lineout prowess, breakdown ability, handling and leadership make him the perfect fit for Saturday's Twickenham mission.

The Munster skipper keeps his place on the blindside flank, which means the all-Leinster back-row that beat New Zealand has been broken up with Caelan Doris shifting to blindside and Jack Conan dropping to the bench.

Eddie Jones operates with three second-rows in his forward pack and skipper Courtney Lawes' presence in the No 6 shirt has played into Farrell's thinking.

O'Mahony may not be a hybrid lock/No 6 in the style of Lawes or even Tadhg Beirne, but his lineout ability is excellent.

"They're both great players but we just think the balance is right for this game," Farrell said of O'Mahony and Conan.

"Pete's in good form, not just physically but he's a good emotional leader for us as well. Leadership is a big part of every team performance. We obviously know what Pete brings in terms of the set-piece and the breakdown, but the rest of his game has come on an absolute treat. His attack stuff has really stepped up.

"He played really well against Italy, I also thought that Jack played really well coming off the bench and had a big impact, so the balance is right for this group."

Farrell says he wants his side to produce an 80 minute performance and learn from their hat-trick of losses in Twickenham in 2019 and 2020.

"One is that they be themselves from the off," he said when asked what he wants to see from his team.

"Be relentless in the pursuit of getting back on track all the time, can take the rough with the smooth and make sure that we manage our way through difficult circumstances.

"It's a fact that's going to happen at Twickenham but learning through previous mistakes that we've made when we've been there etc and being ourselves for the full 80 minutes."

On the selection front, Cian Healy comes in for the injured Andrew Porter, while Bundee Aki is picked ahead of Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Conway and James Lowe get the nod ahead of Mack Hansen as Hugo Keenan and Johnny Sexton return.

Set-piece gave Healy the edge in that call.

Read More

"Cian has obviously got experience and is champing at the bit for an opportunity, as is Killer," he said of the choice between Healy and Dave Kilcoyne.

"We feel that the combination at set-piece time is pretty important. With Cian there, he'll go hard and David will add impact when he comes on."

On Lowe's selection, Farrell believes the Leinster wing has made significant improvements since being dropped for this fixture last year.

"We've all seen it, haven't we, certainly the progression that we saw in autumn, the learnings that he had taken on board to be able to perform on the big stage at international level. It's something we want to see at the weekend," he said of the Kiwi winger.

"He's a big threat ball-in-hand, he also links very well, as does Mack. We all know that he's got a left boot on him as well. James being on the left wing and left-footed is a big advantage for us.

"Bundee's been playing really well. The big aspects of his game have come on strong. He's obviously known for his aggressive ball carrying style etc but the delicacies of his game have really come on as well. We think he deserves a game.

"Having said that, obviously Robbie Henshaw has a little bit of a lack of game-time etc but he's good to go, he's fully fit and raring to come on and add to the team."

Farrell wants his team to learn the lessons of Paris and says his side must learn to roll with the punches across 80 minutes of Test match rugby away from home.

“By not getting in your own way, by allowing yourself to get to the next moment," he said of the method of coping with the intensity when things go against the team.

"By not gatecrashing your own thoughts and playing emotionally etc. We’ve learned some lessons in that regard and certainly not too long ago actually so we’re looking to make sure we get better in that area.”