Andy Farrell refuses to point finger of blame at players' decision making in French defeat

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell refused to point the blame at his players' on-field decision-making, as France ran out 35-27 winners in tonight's Six Nations finale.

Ireland's game-plan appeared to be rather muddled in that they began the game by taking a long-range shot at goal, which Conor Murray missed, before going on to decline the three points on offer and opting for the corner instead.

Farrell's men went into the game knowing exactly what was required of them following England's win in Rome, and with the bonus point not deemed as vital as it may have been earlier in the day, Ireland looked to be unsure of themselves at times.

The decision not to kick at goal shortly before the break backfired badly as they faltered in the France 22, which frustrated Farrell more than the call itself.

“The plan is pretty simple, it's the feel and flow of the game, and the guys out there have that feel and flow,” a disappointed Farrell said.

“Conor fancied himself early doors, even though it was a long-range kick he'd been banging them over for fun in the warm-up and he backed himself to do that.

“You're probably getting to the point just before half-time as well whether to go for posts or to the corner.

“I back the players to feel what's right, feel the flow of the game, and I suppose everyone would judge the decision what's right and what's wrong.

“But once you make a decision, it's how you execute that. And those are the bits that I’ll be critical of.”

Farrell cut an annoyed figure who was not happy with his side's sloppiness, which cost them a shot at winning the Six Nations title.

Ireland were well in the game in the opening 40 minutes, but a disjointed second-half display left themselves with much too much work to do against a dangerous French outfit.

“There were enough opportunities there for us to win two games,” Farrell insisted.

“We certainly weren’t clinical enough with the opportunities that we had and if you don’t take your chances in big games like this then you’ll come unstuck eventually. It’s an obvious thing to say but we'd had enough entries into the French 22 and didn’t come away with points.

“It’s as simple as that really.

“At half-time the chat was about belief, it was a little bit off and we shipped a score just after half-”time, it wasn’t great.

"We killed our own momentum at times and then that stopped the fluidity of things, I suppose the errors that we made were across the board, it wasn’t just one area but I suppose being clinical in the last third of the pitch was the main point.”

Asked about referee Wayne Barnes' decision not to award Ireland a penalty try for Anthony Bouthier's deliberate knock on, which denied Hugo Keenan a potential try, Farrell responded:

“It wasn't given so it is what it is in my opinion. I’ll listen to the referee's discussion. I think they thought Hugo had come past the ball slightly, nudged off it a bit in the air but anyway that wasn’t the reason we lost the game.”

Farrell added: “We didn't 100pc go for it as far as accuracy and physicality, we could have come away with more points in that first-half.

“At half-time you try to correct a few things and give belief, but they scored that try.

"There were quite a few big moments in that game, 28-20, we had a lineout on their line and came away with nothing

“The set-piece a couple of times, we spilled a few balls, missed touch twice, there's an array of things that sap you and feed energy to the opposition.”

Online Editors