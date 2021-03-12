Ireland have only won one of their first three Six Nations games. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has largely kept faith with the Ireland team who beat Italy for Sunday's trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland.

There is one change in the backline, with Keith Earls coming in for Jordan Larmour on the right wing, with the Leinster attacker dropping to the bench.

In the pack, Farrell has opted for two alterations. Cian Healy is restored to the starting line-up at loosehead prop, while Ronan Kelleher, who performed strongly in Rome, doesn't keep his place. Ulster hooker Rob Herring gets the nod in place of Kelleher.

One man who misses out entirely is Munster youngster Craig Casey. Although impressing on his debut against Italy, Farrell has opted to bring Conor Murray back onto the bench after his recovery from a hamstring injury. Although Casey drops out of the matchday squad, fellow Roman debutant Ryan Baird keeps his place amongst the replacements. Farrell will have some strong forward bench options between Baird, Kilcoyne, Kelleher and Jack Conan.

The back row of Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors and CJ Stander is kept intact after their impressive outing in Italy, which remains Ireland's only win of the campaign to date after opening defeats to Wales and France.

Although Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland squad, he will have to wait a bit longer before he pulls on the green jersey again.

Ireland team vs Scotland

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earlks

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Billy Burns

23. Jordan Larmour

Online Editors