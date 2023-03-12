Andy Farrell: ‘In terms of character and fight, that’s the best game I’ve been involved in’

Andy Farrell's sporting life is a glittering showreel of big wins and brave performances, yet the Ireland coach reckoned that today's win over Scotland is the pick of the bunch.

He has spoken often about adversity during this Championship and he got it in spades at Murrayfield, with the team managing to win the game with prop Cian Healy playing at hooker for half an hour and flanker Josh van der Flier throwing into the lineout for a half.

That was because of injuries to hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher. Sheehan was one of three starting forwards forced off with injury in the first-half, Kelleher came on and hurt his shoulder.

Garry Ringrose's 50th cap ended on a stretcher after an ugly head injury, but Farrell reported that he was on the mend after the game.

The 22-7 win over a Scottish team who threw everything at them sets up a Grand Slam finale in Dublin next weekend.

Farrell won't have Henderson, Kelleher or Ringrose on board for the final push, but he hopes Doris and Sheehan can recover in time for Saturday's game.

"It was immense, the character," Farrell said.

"It wasn't champagne rugby, but in terms of character, fight and want for each other - that's the best game I've been involved in.

"If you'd have seen us at half-time, honestly you'd have laughed because all the lads were laughing. It was organised chaos, we didn't know what was happening until the last second about whether Ronan was coming back on.

"We made half a plan with Cian going to scrummage, because he's good at that and that paid off for us.

"Josh throwing in, well what can't he do?

"He took up golf three years ago and he's in single figures on his handicap.

"I just thought for somebody like Garry on his 50th cap, that we're able to do a special performance with all the controversy.

"Someone like Garry deserves something like that to look back on."

Asked about the injuries, Farrell took a deep breath and delivered a lengthy bulletin.

"Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed. So, he's taking his time, trying to come around. He's not in the dressing-room, he's in the medical room.

"Caelan Doris, we'd a double-whammy didn't we in that regard with the try getting chalked off for them using a fresh ball. I don't know what advantage we got from that, but anyway.

"We lost Caelan in the midst of it, so hopefully he's going to be OK (for next week).

"Iain Henderson's in a cast already with his wrist.

"Dan Sheehan, the x-ray is OK on his shoulder. We're hopeful on him.

"Ronan, he injured his shoulder again. It's similar to what he did in France last year. No power, etc. That's shut down."

Farrell is expecting a different England to show up after their record 53-10 defeat at the hands of France on Saturday.

"They will certainly be hurting and, I mean, it's a perfect opportunity to come and spoil the party. That's the reality," he said.

"So that will be a massive motivation for them.

"Is that bigger motivation than what we're gonna experience playing at home for our Grand Slam game on St Patrick's weekend. We'll see.

"It will mean everything, I feel that the group are ready for that.

"But, those words mean nothing over the next five or six days because we've got to go out there and perform against what's going to be a very motivated England side.

"So we will need to be at our best. That's what we expect of each other. We’re on a plane tonight so there’ll be much celebrating, we’ll enjoy each other’s company tonight flying back and then straight back into Carton House. We’ll recover properly tomorrow and then a few down days to make sure that we get our legs back and then we’ll have a hit-out or two and we’ll get our plan together and go again.

“It is what dreams are made of, to play England at home to earn the right to take it to the last weekend, on Paddy’s weekend, it doesn’t get any better than that. So we need to get across our work early and make sure that we’re in the right space come Tuesday or Wednesday for training.”