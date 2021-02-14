Andy Farrell has a devil of a job in sorting out the details

You may have experienced a wave of nausea a while back when it was reported that Ireland would be pitching our cap in the ring as part of a joint bid, with England, Scotland and Wales, to host the World Cup in 2031. The previous attempt at this gig left scars yet to heal, an exercise in public humiliation where Ireland’s model was based partly on being better than what New Zealand offered in 2011. Either World Rugby never pointed to the small print, or the IRFU never spotted it, but the message was simple: this is for big boys only.

The lingering image from that process is of the exultant French delegation, led by former national coach Bernard Laporte, when the announcement was made in November 2017. Along the way there had been all sorts of anecdotes about the lengths France would go to to secure votes for their bid. Job done, they were ready to celebrate. When the hangovers cleared, they cracked on immediately with preparing the ground for 2023.

It was hard not to think of Laporte last week when the story of Johnny Sexton’s concussion issues took legs and ran across from France to here. We’re not suggesting that the World Rugby vice-chairman and French Federation president had his fingerprints anywhere near it, but surely he could not have missed its effect. Indeed, it reminded us of Lions tours where, with neat choreography, a succession of coaches or former players in the home country would come out in high dudgeon over the ‘illegal’ tactics of the tourists.

In this case the door had been opened by the concussion Sexton suffered in Cardiff last weekend. Had he completed the 80 minutes there unscathed, however, you wonder what route would have been taken to get something into the public domain.

France are now so serious about their rugby that the curtain seems to have come down on the long-running and much-loved stage show: ‘Which French Team Will Turn Up?’ Rather it’s about what script Ireland will come up with, and will everyone know their lines.

We are now 16 months and 10 games removed from the end of the Joe Schmidt era, brought to such a painful conclusion by New Zealand in Tokyo in 2019. He had hardly packed his bags but the IRFU spin revolved around the joyless experience it had been for the players, joining the dots in the intricate artwork presented them by the coach.

From the earliest days of Andy Farrell’s time in the chair, the message was clear: there will be less prescription; more room for manoeuvre; a broader space for the players to express themselves. For all Schmidt’s unique achievements as Ireland coach, his refusal to depart from the mix of bludgeon and pattern was, by the end, getting him bad press.

By now everyone should be clear that Farrell has struggled to make the free spirit soar in Camp Ireland. Still the mood music is good. The atmosphere is lighter. There is less trepidation going into video reviews. It’s an easier place to be. But none of this has transferred into more coherence on match day.

Farrell said at the team announcement on Friday that he sees no value in looking to the past, but we hope he didn’t include the recent past in that. Like last weekend for example. For a change this was not a game of two halves, rather a 0-14 minutes spell when each team had 15 men on the field, and the period from there until the 86th minute — allowing for the half-time break — when Ireland laboured with 14 men. Except that they looked worse with the full complement than without.

The good news was the set-piece was more stable. So Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty got gold stars on their copybooks. The breakdown too was better — a throwback to the Schmidt era when Ireland played a possession game with minute detail around who should clean the rucks, and how. To have only one ball stolen from there was efficiency of a high order. Given that France didn’t put Italy under much pressure in dealing with poachers in Rome, O’Connell will be hopeful for more of the same this afternoon.

That will bring its own pressure though: so what will Ireland do with all the ball they hope to have? You can file this roughly under two headings: ball they’ve budgeted for — like from the set-piece and the phases thereafter — and bonus ball, stolen at the lineout or breakdown. From what we saw in the Principality, Ireland are comfortable with neither. It’s like they never stopped to consider how, if a contestable kick is successfully reclaimed, what might happen next? Or if our defensive lineout is on the money and we steal a few balls — four no less — let’s discuss what we might do with that possession, depending on where we are on the field.

This goes to the heart of where Ireland are struggling. Detail. Detail about an attack shape that avoids lads running into the wrong areas when the ball is being recycled, or worse, into each other. Detail about the footwork Ireland’s carriers might employ to avoid being smashed in contact. Does CJ Stander really have to biff the nearest bloke every time he runs back a box-kick? Detail about where restarts should be sent if it’s been identified that heat-seeking the same destination is not a good idea. Detail about pretty much everything.

This extends beyond the 36 men the coach selects for a Six Nations, a tour, or whatever is next up. It’s about filling depth charts in the four provinces. It’s about alarm bells going off when we run low in a critical position. It’s about managing relationships as well as finding the players to fill those holes.

We like to think our system in this country is pretty good. For a relatively small rugby nation to be so successful, outside World Cups, suggests we’re doing something right. As soon as others come to admire the sleekness of the machine however we tend to clock off and think it will run itself.

The withdrawal of Johnny Sexton for today should shine a light again on how the engine ticks over. Currently Sexton is on 96 Ireland caps, so even if he toes the line against Italy in a fortnight he won’t be able to hit the ton until next season. Human nature being what it is, getting Sexton to that landmark would appeal to everyone. If, however, he’s not worth his place for any of those remaining three Championship games, will Andy Farrell make such a tough call against a senior player for whom he has heaps of respect?

Consider the men in waiting. It is the job of IRFU performance director David Nucifora to keep structure and depth in that group. That’s not as simple as moving beer mats around the bar counter. You have to talk to people; win their trust; play the game of give and take. It’s a game best played face to face. The restrictions of social distancing might make it an open-air affair — walking around the pitch on a cold day as you thrash things out — but it’s doable. The IRFU claims it’s not. As one man said: “You could have him at one end of Donnybrook with a megaphone shouting to Mick Dawson (Leinster CEO) at the other and it still wouldn’t be allowed.” Have they asked?

Of course it’s not a runner because Nucifora is in Australia, where he spends a lot of time. Seemingly he has been Zooming and Skyping and mastering the wonders of modern technology to wade through the business of contracting players at national and provincial level, but it’s not working too well. His relationship with Leinster, the biggest source of players for the Irish national and provincial system, has at times been woeful. For that situation to have endured in a structure that prides itself on being high functioning is madness.

Nucifora had a clear to-do list when he pulled up a chair at the IRFU nearly seven years ago. Spreading the load, if not the love, across the provinces was right up there. If bed-blocking was a pejorative term coined in Ireland’s health system, then its rugby equivalent was non-Ireland-qualified (NIQ) players taking up space in key positions for the provinces. The presence of South African Ruan Pienaar in Ulster for seven seasons was the highest profile case.

We’ve moved on from there, bizarrely, to a position where NIL (not Ireland likely) players are in the way. Munster’s JJ Hanrahan, for example, has no chance of playing for Ireland. This does not make him useless to Munster, who seemingly have offered him circa €180k to stay, but it’s a problem if you’re trying to flush out the pipes so there is a better flow to the national tap.

Ross Byrne’s situation is a different chapter in the same book. He is on the bench for Ireland today, and has earned his spurs the hard way, with three of his 11 caps coming against England. Byrne is one of five outhalves in Leinster, including Sexton at the top of the tree, David Hawkshaw at the bottom, and Byrne’s brother Harry sitting alongside Ciarán Frawley in the middle. Frawley is being used by Leinster now as a 12. Ross Byrne is not the future for Ireland. Indeed he might not be present had his brother not pulled out of a Heineken Champions Cup tie against Saints before Christmas. Harry Byrne was due to start that day. Had he been compos mentis and upright at the end then Farrell would have named him in the Ireland squad.

Yes there are a lot of moving parts, but the reason Nucifora gets paid a fat wedge is to avoid logjams. The irony is that through Nucifora not hitting his targets the system can’t accommodate the talent it’s producing. So while in Munster Ben Healy has got 11 games this season — courtesy of Joey Carbery being injured — which has been a turbo boost to his progress, behind him Jack Crowley would not have got his handful of minutes if Carbery was available.

Where Nucifora sees players like Crowley, or Hawkshaw, desperate for game-time, he needs to be flexible. The unwritten rule that parks players who take overseas contracts away from playing for Ireland makes sense. So would an unwritten clause that lets promising young players go on loan to a club across the water, or France — allowing for the tedious contract paperwork involved in the latter — simply to allow them develop. You can always call them back at short notice.

When that gets fixed you won’t have a situation where Andy Farrell is waiting for a provincial coach to select the right player in the PRO14, or Europe, so then he can be considered for Ireland. Farrell may have been woefully slow out of the traps in dealing with key issues around his coaching/management set-up, and how his team plays, but the background picture has to be filled in by the man who appointed him, David Nucifora.

Rather Farrell’s gig is about picking the best of what’s available and giving them the tools to do the job. When you look at the spine of the team today you see a mix of what’s going on in his head. Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris have been the new players to make the biggest impression on his watch, so losing Doris from number eight will pain him.

If Rob Herring is somewhere in the middle then at the other end of the scale you have Sexton and Conor Murray removed from Farrell’s chessboard. Neither was good in Cardiff, but Farrell is close to his senior crew and both would have been shoo-ins today. So Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns will be at the helm.

Gibson-Park is all about tempo. If Paul O’Connell’s breakdown service is well oiled then Ireland’s attack shape needs a superman outfit washed and ironed and ready to go. Burns will be calling those shots. This is a make-or-break challenge for him.

It’s likely Farrell sees Gibson-Park punching his timecard out after 80 minutes, and not before. The prospect of Craig Casey getting a run is forbidding, for nothing in his short Munster career suggests he’s ready for this level. But Farrell surely contemplated this when putting his squad together. Maybe he had the future in mind, but the Six Nations is about the here and now.

Never mind bidding for a share of a World Cup, which the IRFU declared a non-runner. Given the lack of support from Scotland and Wales on the last bid, it’s still too raw. Forget about picking players who might be ready when the next World Cup rolls around, and focus on getting the best man out there with a decent chance of success. That’s enough for any man.