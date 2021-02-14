| 4.9°C Dublin

Andy Farrell has a devil of a job in sorting out the details

Brendan Fanning

The coach may have the future in mind but the Six Nations is here and now

The Ireland team huddle prior to the Six Nations Rugby Championship match against Wales. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

The Ireland team huddle prior to the Six Nations Rugby Championship match against Wales. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

You may have experienced a wave of nausea a while back when it was reported that Ireland would be pitching our cap in the ring as part of a joint bid, with England, Scotland and Wales, to host the World Cup in 2031. The previous attempt at this gig left scars yet to heal, an exercise in public humiliation where Ireland’s model was based partly on being better than what New Zealand offered in 2011. Either World Rugby never pointed to the small print, or the IRFU never spotted it, but the message was simple: this is for big boys only.

The lingering image from that process is of the exultant French delegation, led by former national coach Bernard Laporte, when the announcement was made in November 2017. Along the way there had been all sorts of anecdotes about the lengths France would go to to secure votes for their bid. Job done, they were ready to celebrate. When the hangovers cleared, they cracked on immediately with preparing the ground for 2023.

It was hard not to think of Laporte last week when the story of Johnny Sexton’s concussion issues took legs and ran across from France to here. We’re not suggesting that the World Rugby vice-chairman and French Federation president had his fingerprints anywhere near it, but surely he could not have missed its effect. Indeed, it reminded us of Lions tours where, with neat choreography, a succession of coaches or former players in the home country would come out in high dudgeon over the ‘illegal’ tactics of the tourists.

