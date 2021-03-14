Andy Farrell focusing on Irish attitude as they prepare for Scottish clash

The man-of-the-match performance by Joey Carbery for Munster on Friday night, despite horrendous conditions, paints a different picture for Andy Farrell as Ireland play their penultimate Championship game this afternoon, against Scotland in Murrayfield.

Along with the strong showing by Harry Byrne for Leinster in their bonus point win in Zebre, Farrell now has plenty of room to move on the outhalf question. He has stuck with Billy Burns as back-up to captain Johnny Sexton today, but selecting for the England game next weekend now becomes that much easier.

Scotland are relying on captain Stuart Hogg to back-up Finn Russell at 10.

“Stuart covered Jaco’s (Van der Walt) debut game against Ireland in December,” coach Gregor Townsend said. “He’s popping up at first receiver a lot now in training and games, and I thought he played well there when we lost Finn and Adam [Hastings] against Wales in October.

“As a captain, if he does have to come in closer to the ball then it is no bad thing to have him there to lead the attack. It’s not something we want to work towards but if it does happen then we have all confidence in Stuart’s ability to step up.”

Andy Farrell is focusing on his team having the right mindset in a fixture Ireland have dominated since the start of the Six Nations Championship in 2000 — but Ireland will slip behind Scotland in the world rankings if they lose today.

“We need to make sure we turn up with the right attitude and if you don’t, you get burnt, simple as that,” he said.

“When you turn up against a very good side, with how Scotland are playing at this moment in time, with anything but the right attitude, then there’s no doubt you are going to come away with a loss. From what I’ve seen so far this week — and hopefully we keep building that — we will be brimming come kick-off time.”

Today sees CJ Stander win his 50th cap in an international career that kicked off only five years ago, against Wales. The Munster number eight is part of a powerful back-row, along with Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors — and Jack Conan on the bench — expected to dominate their opponents.

“He’s as honest as the day is long and, I suppose, that’s what shows in his performance,” Farrell said. “How he acts on a daily basis and genuinely cares for people is exactly how he plays for the team. He’s a team-first man.”

