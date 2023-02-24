Andy Farrell encourages Ireland squad to banish complacency ahead of tougher Italian test

Andy Farrell says his biggest fear is complacency setting into his Ireland team as they take their Grand Slam bid to Rome to face Italy.

The head coach yesterday made six changes to the team that beat France two weeks ago, with Ross Byrne partnering Craig Casey at half-back, as Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Bundee Aki and Rónan Kelleher are also promoted from the bench.

Despite their defeats to France and England, Farrell believes this is the most dangerous Italian side Ireland have faced in Six Nations history due to their improvements under New Zealander Kieran Crowley.

His World No 1-ranked side made the trip yesterday as heavy favourites to extend their winning run to eight games and Farrell says they can’t let their standards slip.

“I still fear it now,” he said when asked about complacency. “I suppose that’s it right there because there’s two teams that go at it and someday somebody is going to win whether it’s 50-50 or not. It’s up to us whether it is or not.

“It’s just driving our standards and having a realisation and an honesty of where we’re at and making sure that those standards in our preparation on a daily basis is where they need to be.”

Captain Johnny Sexton travelled with the team yesterday and Farrell said he, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong would be back for the last two rounds against Scotland and England.

The team have struggled in the past without their skipper and Farrell wants to see them prove they’re not too reliant on his influence.

“It’s a good point. We’ll see,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it? Progression in all areas and that’s one of them.”

Italy beat Wales and Australia last season and welcome Paolo Garbisi back at out-half.