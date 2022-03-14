Andy Farrell defends ‘world-class’ scrum as Ireland target Triple Crown

Ireland go into the final round of this year’s Six Nations with it all to play for after Saturday’s record win at Twickenham.

Two points off Grand Slam-chasing France who host England in Paris in the final match of the day next Saturday, Andy Farrell’s side’s mission is to beat Scotland to secure a first Triple Crown since 2018 and then hope Eddie Jones’ side do them a favour.

The head coach was in defiant form after Saturday’s tense 32-15 win over an England side who played for 78-and-a-half minutes with 14 men after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a head-high tackle on James Ryan who is likely to miss the Scotland finale.

Although he pledged an “honest” review, Farrell was delighted with the way his team held their nerve and found a way to win despite the scrum collapsing as England fought their way back to 15-all with 20 minutes remaining. Now, he’s targeting a first piece of silverware of his tenure in the form of the Triple Crown.

“Starting the competition, they all want to go for a Grand Slam, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“There’s only one team that’s allowed to do that, but we’re onto the next task and the next task for us is making sure that we prepare unbelievably well for what is a massive occasion at Aviva Stadium, playing for a trophy.

“Playing for the Triple Crown is huge for us and performing and putting pressure on France is what we’re about. At the same time we know that Scotland will want to finish the competition off really well.

“We’ll expect them to be at their best. We know that they’re a hell of a side, so we’ve got to make sure that we recover properly, be honest with ourselves, take the learnings and make sure we’re ready for a final next week.”

Farrell will liaise with World Rugby to establish what went wrong for Ireland’s scrum which was under huge pressure and coughed up six penalties.

“Look, I’m not concerned about it at all. We all know we’ve got a world-class scrum, we know the personnel we’ve got.

“It’s going to be great learning, isn’t it? For the likes of Dan (Sheehan) and the rest of the pack, they were searching for some answers, asking the questions (of referee Mathieu Raynal) and I’m not sure if they got the answers or not. We’ll look at ourselves first and liaise with the right channels and make sure we get to the bottom of it.

“I think we all know that we’ve got a good scrum. England found a way and congratulations to them.”