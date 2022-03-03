| 5.1°C Dublin

breaking Andrew Porter to miss rest of Six Nations with ankle injury

Andrew Porter. Picture: David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Andrew Porter. Picture: David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE

Andrew Porter. Picture: David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE

Andrew Porter. Picture: David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE

David Kelly Twitter Email

Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations.

The Leinster loose-head, who can also play on the other side of the scrum, rolled an ankle in the win against Italy last weekend.

Although medics were confident he could plot a definitive return to action earlier this week, management conceded defeat this morning.

Porter, alongside Tadhg Furlong, has been a key plank of Ireland’s scrum and his worth was demonstrated when he played all but eight minutes of the bruising encounter in Paris last month.

Veteran Cian Healy may be the next in line to start, although he was not in the squad for the Italy match, with Munster man Dave Kilcoyne another alternative in an area where depth is a concern for coach Andy Farrell.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Read More

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy