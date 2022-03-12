Andrew Conway, the quiet man on Ireland’s wing, has rightly become one of the first names on the team-sheet

Andrew Conway could easily have become the archetypal former player who spends evenings stuck to a bar stool telling anyone within earshot that ‘he could have been the next big thing’. Instead, the Ireland winger has evolved into a rounded, diligent rugby player who sets an example that any aspiring professional could learn from.

Some were doubting whether Conway – assumed fit – would even be selected in Andy Farrell’s Twickenham team. For me, it was a no-brainer – he is the best current wing option we have, and must be one of the first names on the team-sheet considering his form with Ireland and Munster over the past four months.

There is a comforting symmetry to Conway’s rugby-playing journey.

It began with a bang. His exploits at schools level generated discussion far beyond Leinster’s provincial boundaries. I watched some of his clips on YouTube this week; it all seemed to come so easy to him.

These days, he has to work his socks off for everything – recognition, tries, and international caps – that he gets. The majority of that grind is done far from the Dublin spotlight too – and I get the impression that suits him just fine.

Conway is a quiet guy. He is always happy to chat, and when he does speak about rugby you can tell he is self-aware, humble, and knowledgeable. He doesn’t fit the mould of the flashy, extroverted winger.

He does things his own way – maybe that comes from having to forge his own path, from Leinster schools superstar, to adored Munster stalwart.

There is clearly a steely resilience there. He wouldn’t have managed to reinvent himself in a new province, or come back from a number of injury setbacks without it.

His strike-rate ranks highly alongside some of the best back-three players this country has produced: 49 tries in 147 games for Munster (0.33 per match) and 15 in 29 international caps (0.52).

But it’s the depth to Conway’s game – the ability in the air, the work-rate, the clever lines of running – that is probably most valued by his coaches.

If you ever get an opportunity to watch Conway play live, I would encourage you to spend a few minutes focusing on his movement and decision-making. We can all see on TV how strong he is in the air, often against opponents who are taller than his 5ft 11ins frame.

But what you can’t see from the sofa is his ability to read the game. He anticipates play better than most. That’s why when there is a break down the left-hand side of the field, Conway is inevitably the one trailing the runner, far removed from his right-wing station, positioning himself for the pass on the inside.

Conway is also adept at running little cheat lines, like a scrum-half often does, staying alert while the ball is on the move, pre-empting where it’s likely to go next.

The primary thing you will notice when watching Conway in action is, however his work-rate, he never stops. He runs so many unselfish lines to try and make space for those around him.

Conway may have picked up a couple of simple finishes for tries across his career to date, but he has earned every one of them with the hard yards he puts in.

That work ethic is obvious on the training ground too. His kicking game was never a strength but he has spent hours on chip-kicks and grubbers – with both feet – and practising regathering them, which has been paying dividends on match days for club and country in recent months.

The 30-year-old, who makes just his eighth Six Nations start today, is a deep thinker who is big on detail; mental preparation and visualisation are two of his core focuses in the build-up to big games.

He doesn’t leave anything to chance. Being well prepared seems to keep him calm.

Before the current campaign started there was a lot of talk about Robert Baloucoune being Ireland’s breakout star in the 2022 edition. Mack Hansen has adapted brilliantly to international rugby, on the back of an excellent campaign with Connacht, but Conway is rightly still in possession of that No 14 shirt.

He’s an 8/10 player more often that not. A dependable type who will be particularly useful against a team like England who have so many options in their kicking arsenal.

But he’s also such a threat for attacking kick-chases and with ball in hand. His try for Munster against Toulon four years ago in the Champions Cup quarter-final is one of the greatest scores I have seen in person with his spatial awareness, footwork and blistering speed. He’s still capable of producing that kind of magic.

A bit of that at Twickenham wouldn’t go amiss.

But, as is his wont, Conway will be just as happy to nail his core duties on the wing, away from the spotlight’s glare, once Ireland secure the win.