Andrew Conway, the quiet man on Ireland’s wing, has rightly become one of the first names on the team-sheet

Niamh Briggs

The depth to Andrew Conway's game shows that he is still rightly in possession of that Ireland No 14 shirt. Photo: Sportsfile

The depth to Andrew Conway's game shows that he is still rightly in possession of that Ireland No 14 shirt. Photo: Sportsfile

Andrew Conway could easily have become the archetypal former player who spends evenings stuck to a bar stool telling anyone within earshot that ‘he could have been the next big thing’. Instead, the Ireland winger has evolved into a rounded, diligent rugby player who sets an example that any aspiring professional could learn from.

Some were doubting whether Conway – assumed fit – would even be selected in Andy Farrell’s Twickenham team. For me, it was a no-brainer – he is the best current wing option we have, and must be one of the first names on the team-sheet considering his form with Ireland and Munster over the past four months.

