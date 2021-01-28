| 10.9°C Dublin

An extra second is a long time in international rugby - and Craig Casey can give that to Ireland

Neil Francis

Craig Casey was named as one of the three scrum-halves in Andy Farrell's squad for the Six Nations. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

THERE are certain things on a rugby pitch that you cannot coach.

Speed of mind and speed of foot – you either have it or you don’t. Speed of pass – same thing.

You can be coached to pass a little bit faster but some are just born with the unmatchable ability to zip the ball out to the back field.

