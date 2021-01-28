THERE are certain things on a rugby pitch that you cannot coach.

Speed of mind and speed of foot – you either have it or you don’t. Speed of pass – same thing.

You can be coached to pass a little bit faster but some are just born with the unmatchable ability to zip the ball out to the back field.

Me? No, I am not built for it. It is the reason why if your scrum-half breaks and he gets caught in the ruck you should never have a lanky at the base trying to pass the ball out to the line.

The quality of the pass is too important in the modern game, and too often it is way off where it should be in terms of quality.

Craig Casey’s elevation to the national squad is noteworthy. He may even get binned after the French game when the squad gets revised and rotated.

I am sure too that quite a number of better-qualified scrum-half candidates will be very sore at being overlooked, but maybe something has dawned on the national coaching ticket.

I watched a little bit of the Bristol versus Toulon game in the Challenge Cup a few months ago and came upon this kid Harry Randall, who scored a try from the first play of the game.

The guy was small, even for a scrum-half. What impressed me was his energy. He was like a pinball machine. His ability to connect and be everywhere also didn’t go unnoticed. What made him special? The speed and accuracy of his pass. It was like a laser.

Eddie Jones didn’t miss that either. Randall is in England’s 28-man squad, behind Ben Youngs and Dan Robson. Both are experienced quality players and they are now experienced quality players who will be under pressure because this kid can revolutionise what England can do. Youngs is a good passer, Robson less so.

Imagine what England could do when their big pack cranks up the pressure and they manufacture some usable go-forward ball, and George Ford has an extra second to think or an extra metre of space to move in because of the accuracy and speed of pass given by Randall?

Randall, at 5ft 7in, towers over Craig Casey who stands at 5ft 5in – both weighing in at 12 stone. Is it just a coincidence that these two make it into the national squad at the same time? Does size matter in this regard?

Ask yourself this question – who is the best scrum-half in the world? Correct, it is Aaron Smith, the All Black scrum-half.

The World Cup winner has many attributes on the field, but if he did nothing else on the field except pass the ball, that would be sufficient.

Every time Beauden Barrett or Richie Mo’unga gets a zip pass from their superior number nine they probably have enough time to say "thank you Aaron for that most excellent pass directly into my bread basket".

All Black backlines always seem to have an extra second and two extra metres in front because Smith takes nothing out of the ball and it is delivered to his out-half in a nanosecond.

Smith is the same size as Randall and Casey and, like the two northern counterparts, has the physical make-up to be close to the ground, pick the ball out of a ruck or scrum and has the short limbs to flick the ball out in a millisecond. No wind up and no steps. Bang – the pass is gone.

If your forwards give you fast ball and your scrum-half adds value on top of that you are sitting in an arm chair!

Another cheeky chappy, Faf de Klerk – who has a casual acquaintance with winning important matches – has exactly the same physical dimensions. Ask Rassie Erasmus who his most important player was in their World Cup win in Japan – the little fella with the speedy accurate pass who gave Handre Pollard time and space to think.

Peter Stringer did many things well on the pitch in his time with Munster and Ireland during the golden era that the nation enjoyed while he was there. The biggest advantage he gave to his teams was his quick and accurate service.

When Stringer was playing, he wouldn’t have box-kicked the ball more than three or four times in a match. Ronan O’Gara might not admit it, but the extra time he was afforded by Stringer’s zinger made him look even better than he already was.

Defences are so tight these days that presenting the ball on a silver platter at ruck time is no longer good enough. It has to be moved in a millisecond.

If you are closer to the ground and if you have a bullet pass it’s a big plus. If they say a week is a long time in politics – well then an extra second is a long time at international level.

Where does that leave the excellent Conor Murray? Well, Munster’s main scrum-half is a decent and accurate passer. If you are passing for practice against a wall from say 20 metres away – Casey’s pass would reach the wall quicker, Murray’s pass might hit it with a more resounding thump but undoubtedly it would arrive behind Casey’s.

Is a putative switch worth the gamble for the pass alone? Murray is just too good in his all-round game and his ability to marshal proceedings.

Conversely, it is Murray’s long legs that manage to get such fantastic hang time on his box-kicks. Murray’s box-kicks in the Munster versus Leinster game last Saturday were so good that the Leinster cover could have quit for a tea break while they were waiting around for them to land . . . in fact, I think they were still on a tea break when they did land.

Casey’s skill-set is good but his hang time might not be as impressive as Murray’s. He is quick, he is brave and he is intelligent. I wonder whether he and Randall might share the final quarter in the England game on Paddy’s weekend.

People worried about Stringer’s size when he first got capped, but when he barrelled Martin Johnson in that famous tackle, people were thinking how could you doubt such character?

Size in this position is not important.

In the run-up to Casey’s first cap let’s not focus on what he cannot do. We know what he can do and that is make a significant difference with his passing.