Amateur and professional, forward and back, father and son - Des and Luke Fitzgerald on playing for Ireland

Luke and Des Fitzgerald are a rarity in Irish rugby – a father and son who both wore the green jersey at the highest level. We get the lowdown on two careers that straddled the amateur and professional eras

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of the few father/son duos to play for Ireland.
Des Fitzgerald, centre, and Tom Clancy in action against Wales in the old Five Nations Championship. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Luke Fitzgerald on his way to scoring Ireland's first try against Argentina in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff. Photo: Sportsfile

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of the few father/son duos to play for Ireland.

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of the few father/son duos to play for Ireland.

Des Fitzgerald, centre, and Tom Clancy in action against Wales in the old Five Nations Championship. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Des Fitzgerald, centre, and Tom Clancy in action against Wales in the old Five Nations Championship. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Luke Fitzgerald on his way to scoring Ireland's first try against Argentina in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff. Photo: Sportsfile

Luke Fitzgerald on his way to scoring Ireland's first try against Argentina in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff. Photo: Sportsfile

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of the few father/son duos to play for Ireland.

David Kelly

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of only four fathers and sons to have played international rugby for Ireland and, coincidentally, both won 35 caps, although the father’s career began almost at an age when his son was, sadly, preparing for a premature retirement through injury.

Des (64) propped for Ireland from 1984 to 1992, earning 35 caps in an amateur career of relative under-achievement for Ireland, but one whose personal prowess earned him a Lions tour in 1986 and appearances at the first two World Cups.

