Amateur and professional, forward and back, father and son - Des and Luke Fitzgerald on playing for Ireland

Des and Luke Fitzgerald are one of only four fathers and sons to have played international rugby for Ireland and, coincidentally, both won 35 caps, although the father’s career began almost at an age when his son was, sadly, preparing for a premature retirement through injury.

Des (64) propped for Ireland from 1984 to 1992, earning 35 caps in an amateur career of relative under-achievement for Ireland, but one whose personal prowess earned him a Lions tour in 1986 and appearances at the first two World Cups.

Luke (34) was a winger whose emergence as a teenager coincided with a fruitful time in the professional game, winning a European Cup with Leinster, a Grand Slam with Ireland and earning a Lions tour spot at the age of just 21.

Des played more times in the championship than his son – 23 to 15 – but the relative successes of their different eras is marked by the fact that Luke won twice as many games in the championship, winning two titles in the process, while Ireland won three wooden spoons between 1984 and 1992.





David Kelly: When did the old Five Nations championship enter your realm?

Des Fitzgerald: Probably a grainy black-and-white TV in the days when there was only one channel. It wouldn’t have been something the family would have watched. Now All-Ireland finals we’d be glued to. But rugby wasn’t the family sport.

The first championship match I attended was probably when I was on the bench, courtesy of the IRFU. Because I didn’t go to matches before then, I have a memory of Ray McLoughlin, God rest him, scoring a try against France.

It was unusual for front-row forwards to be scoring tries back then, especially with such an alarming turn of pace. There were standout characters like Willie John McBride. And then when Moss Keane (inset right) arrived on the scene, erupting out of rucks in places people didn’t expect him to be, least of all himself.

He caused mayhem for the opposition as much as his own team. When he played, it was generally mayhem. He was a folklore character before his time. And then meeting him later, the man was even bigger than the folklore. Those are early memories.





DK: And you, Luke?

Luke Fitzgerald: Maybe Dad can confirm whether or not I had a rugby ball in my cot I don’t know! I would have had a lot of GAA in my life early on too, down in Cork as a kid, but I also started with Cork Constitution when I was five.

I remember going to Dublin on the train and being in Jury’s where Jim McMahon organised a table, there’d be a big buffet. Lansdowne Road was really rickety then and you’d see all the older players. My first memory of a game is Brendan Mullin intercepting a pass from Émile Ntamack. My dad would have pointed him out, saying he was a great hurdler.

DF:

If I remember well, Brenny would have thrown the pass. Ntamack came off the wing and he stopped a certain try. But Brendan had to turn and chase him from about ten metres behind and Ntamack wasn’t slow. In those days, victories against France weren’t something you thought about much because they were so rare compared to these days.

DK: And Luke, when did you first realise that your dad was also a member of this illustrious galaxy of ex-players, himself a former international?

LF: We had a VHS of Ireland v Australia in the World Cup, which was the only match on tape at home. But also I remember dad was helping out Warren Gatland’s team with some scrummaging before a championship and I tagged along because Paul Wallace and Keith Wood would have been heroes of mine. And I’m thinking, ‘Wow, they actually know my dad!’ It’s a big moment for a kid, your dad has credibility for the first time!

DF: And I’ve been struggling for it ever since!

L F: Yeah, I wouldn’t have seen much of you in that video, to be fair!

DF: Well, front-row forwards weren’t usually seen on videos back then.

I knew Gatland and he was starting to convert John Hayes from the second-row to the front-row. John was an enormous precipice as a man. I was a very tall prop, 6’ 1”. But John was 6’ 4”, absolutely massive. I’m asking Gats, what are the mechanics here? And he’s saying that’s why I brought you in! John was powerful by nature, a creation straight from heaven. There was nobody else in the scrum who matched him, so that created imbalances. There were still a lot of scrums back then, around 30 a game, so getting the mechanics was tricky.

LF: And I ended up playing with him, which is interesting. I never knew of that link, Dad.

DK: Your career started late, Des. You were 26. But in the amateur era that was often the case.

DF: I’d missed 1980 then scraped into a South African tour in 1981. It was a mistake to go on that, but that’s another story. And then I got injured again, so missed 1982. Eventually, I got capped in ’84, myself and Jim McCoy had a great rivalry at that time.

My first championship game was England. You generally found out about selection through the newspapers. Ciarán Fitzgerald was off the scene with a head injury and Willie Duggan was made captain, so he gave me the pep talk on the phone.

Ciarán was an outstanding leader and Willie was put in there because he was a great player, but his style of captaincy wasn’t conducive to getting everyone on the same page. But he was some player.

We’d get the week before off with our club and then meet up on a Wednesday or Thursday, bringing bits of pieces from work with you. A light run on Friday, a few pints and out you went. And for Twickenham, it was much the same, bar the flight in between.

It was a matter of having a set of experienced players who fitted into a system and it was a simple system, compared to now under Andy Farrell. Once you got the scrum right, that was it and anything else was a bonus.

DK: Luke, you had already debuted as an 18-year-old out of school, and toured Argentina before your championship bow against Wales in 2008?

LF: It still felt like a baptism of fire.

DF: Yeah, I remember you ran into Hayes, he couldn’t get out of your way when you were side-stepping!

LF: And then Twickenham again, 24 years after Dad and another defeat. We were stuck on a bus outside the stadium for an hour. Everyone had been hydrating like mad so we ended up p ***ing into bottles down the back of the bus, trying to avoid all the supporters milling around the bus. It was chaos. The match didn’t go well, we missed loads of tackles and Danny Cipriani ran the show. I came off the bench, my reputation wasn’t too damaged, but it was a tough way for Eddie O’Sullivan to go out.

DK: And for you to watch this remarkable career taking off, and then soaring in 2009, a European Cup, a Grand Slam and a Lions tour? It must have made you so proud.

DF: There was enormous pride. The most important aspect of getting an opportunity is, can you grasp it? Luke really grasped the opportunities that came his way in an unheralded year. It was wonderful to see him do so well. Although we didn’t make the Grand Slam finale in Cardiff as our youngest boy was making his confirmation. So he was out there on his own without any support, so that was almost as pleasing.

DK:

Your championship stints were rather less distinguished, quite apart from being unfortunate to miss out on the ’82 and ’85 Triple Crowns.

DF: It was one of the worst eras in Irish rugby. The game was changing then and we weren’t changing with it. I remember playing England before the World Cup in 1987 and all their players were full of diet and nutrition and all this stuff.

Well, an hour before kick-off the heavens opened and it was an absolute mudbath. And we beat them 17-0 and knocked great craic out of it. But they had the last laugh. We didn’t beat them for a few years after that. Everyone else moved on. France used to be a team we couldn’t live with and now England were becoming that team.

I missed out on the Triple Crowns, but when you’re playing, things happen. It’s like golf. You move on to the next shot. You can’t live on regrets, you have to keep looking forward. I played in ’84 and didn’t get picked in ’85 and even got dropped for my club. In ’86, I’m back for Leinster and Ireland and then tour with the Lions. So you have to stay focused.

DK: Both eras have their attractions. Des, would you envy the success of modern Ireland, the remuneration, the vast support systems?

DF: It’s a great question, but I would have to say absolutely not because what these guys get is hard-earned. They’re entitled to their success. It is well-won. I worked with Eddie at the 1991 World Cup, he brought things on after Warren, then Declan (Kidney) and Joe Schmidt brought it to another level.

They all had the benefits of professionalism. So I wouldn’t be disappointed comparing what Ireland do now compared to then. These guys absolutely deserve it.

The money is irrelevant. Everybody is representing their country regardless.

The one element that is different is time. The time to train and the time to find out how good you can really be. Because all the impediments are removed. You don’t have other things to think about. It’s your job. It’s your focus. And then it’s down to talent and will. And Luke and all the professionals have demonstrated they have those qualities in abundance.

You can work all your life. But you can only play rugby for a short period of life. For me, family was always first. But then came rugby. And then work. Nowadays, a professional has no work life or college life until he finishes playing rugby. And you’re not going to finish a career with life-changing money.

DK: How do you perceive the differences, Luke?

LF: The cream always rises to the top in any era but it would have been nice for those guys to be exposed to professionalism. What I did like about the amateur era was the balance between working and playing.

You don’t suddenly finish and have to find something to do with the rest of your life. For a lot of people now it’s a bit of a panic, whereas the amateurs didn’t have that difficulty. And they could enjoy each other’s company much more, develop real lasting relationships. We were often rushing the dinner and back home again.

DK: I’m interested in the father/son dynamic. Des, as Luke’s closest confidant, you had to be encouraging as his father but not too pushy. And also, despite your own experiences in the sport, perhaps also aloof, given that he had so many professional coaches to rely upon?

DF: The key thing was to retain a significant distance. The difference between the two games is enormous, and we both played in extremely disparate positions. I didn’t feel any obligations to pass on information from what was an out-of-date sport.

Growing up, I would have always encouraged him. But it was mainly about believing in himself. People know intrinsically in their hearts, once they’re committed, if they’re doing the right thing or not. Only one person can tell you if you’re giving 100pc, and that’s yourself.

Someone can ask the question, but only an individual can answer it. He was surrounded by the best and I’m not going to know more than these guys. So it’s just about being supportive, especially when there are down days.

DK: And Luke, because you had all these experts, did you sometimes feel you could only bare your true self to your dad, that he was the only one to whom you could reveal weakness? How did you use him as a sounding board?

LF: I think he’s doing himself a dis-service there. If you have played the game at any level, you can tell who played well or who didn’t. He had a good sense of my game and I would have asked for feedback on a lot of occasions.

And I would have got a blunt answer because he’s incapable of giving anything else. And I knew that asking the question. Maybe not technical stuff. But I did lean on him. A lot of coaches hadn’t played international rugby either, so I knew I had that intimate experience to rely on.

DK: And Des, when you had injuries or lack of form, media criticism, at least you had another life, family and work. A sense of proportion. For Luke, everything was rugby. What about criticism from gobshites like me in the media?

DF: Gobshites were always around, David! There was no shortage!

I always say that other people’s opinion of you is nobody’s business. In my day, a newspaper campaign could win a player selection. You just have to go on what you and the coaches know and then filter out everything else. I’ve never seen a pulpit short of an opinion.

LF: One of the hardest things for me going into the media after playing was criticising people because I know how much it hurts. That’s why I was reticent going into it. Dad always told me either read nothing or read everything but don’t engage. And I remember being annoyed when people wrote stuff because I thought they didn’t have a f**king clue.

But he also said you just never know when you might pick something up. And actually, it was the simplest advice from my mother that helped me in 2015 when I was playing really well. She told me to just get the ball and run with it. How simple is that? She was so right. And, of course, she had been a great hockey player as well, so she knew a thing or two.

You’re a bit more thick-skinned as a pro, though, because you have all week to get better with so many great coaches at your disposal. It was probably harder for amateurs.

DK:

Des, your Irish career ended in ’92, against Scotland, another defeat. Not exactly a blaze of glory to go out on?

DF: It was hardly a blaze of glory to begin with. I’d missed England with an infection and then came on as a sub against Scotland. All careers come to an end. It was an ordinary ending. That’s life.

DK:

Different for you, though, Luke. You didn’t want it to end. It’s all you know and you haven’t started a career or family. It’s tough.

LF: It was very difficult. It was probably made easier when my surgeon said it was impossible to play again, knowing the seriousness of what might happen again if I got another collision. And what might have happened that day against Connacht.

It was probably a good thing. I got to kick-start my life outside rugby without the same kind of pressures others may have. I had no family but got the chance to find myself, even though I was still 28. I feel like I’m in a great place now, even though I’m only now at the age when I would have contemplated retiring.

DF: After playing, it’s still about taking opportunities and trying to get on with things. It’s about getting on and being competitive in sport or work. The people who put the effort in and have ability will always get the reward.

You can’t drive a car through a rear-view mirror. It will all end up in tears. Everything is an event. Rugby is enjoyable and when it’s over, it’s over, and you have to deal with it. You can’t spend your life looking backwards.

DK:

Your favourite memory is of Mossie Keane, am I right?

DF:

He was so quick-witted. I remember we were coming back from an interpro after a few too many the night before and he insisted we stop for a fry in a decent hotel on the road back. Mossie asks the waitress for a bit of honey. She came out with a plate with the tiniest jar. “Oh Jesus,” says Mossie, “have you only the one bee?”

There was great fun. And you let off steam with the pints and the dinners. Because generally, we played before a few men and their dogs and suddenly there’s 50,000 watching you, huge focus. A whole nation behind you so the post-match banquets were about letting off steam.

DK: And the Ireland of 2022. How do you both feel about this year’s championship and Ireland’s role in it?

LF: I don’t remember the home nations all having as good a November before a championship before. It’s so close. This is always a difficult year for a Slam but Ireland have done it before in an even year.

France have wrested back control from their clubs and they’ve a nice blend of experience and youth. They’re peaking perfectly for the World Cup and it’s hard to look beyond them. I’m not sure about England in terms of selection, they suit a more expansive game-plan and that doesn’t suit them. We’ve enough to beat Wales at home and Ireland will be aiming for a title, but it’s tough.

DF: I was very impressed with Ireland in November, especially the brand of rugby they play. The provinces are doing well and youth is coming through. And they have outstanding players, Tadhg Furlong, the hookers. Cian Healy as a back-up prop. What more do you want? Andrew Porter. James Ryan is back, which is key. The back-row is phenomenal.

I’d be worried looking ahead to the World Cup because I want us to do well and you’d love to almost sacrifice a championship. Can our best player, Jonathan Sexton, get to a World Cup? And if he can’t, who will fill in? That’s a worry. I don’t know how you solve that. Giving a fella 20 caps of 15 minutes each doesn’t solve that. A team that wins a World Cup needs experienced halves.

DK: And finally with everything opening up once more, do you ever get the opportunity to go to a game together?

DF: Unlikely…!

LF:

I would! I tend to be working a lot and Covid interrupted things obviously. They’re such special days out and we’ve had some great days in the Aviva. I’ll just have to drag him along.

DK:

And completing the circle might well be Poppy, Luke’s daughter, the third generation of a truly special Irish sporting family.