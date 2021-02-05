Alun Wyn Jones recovers to take his place in Welsh side to face Ireland in Six Nations

Inspirational skipper Alun Wyn Jones has made an unexpected early recovery from injury to take his place in the second-row as he continues his decade-long battle in the skies with rival Paul O’Connell, now part of Ireland’s coaching staff.

World record cap holder Jones damaged his knee against Italy in December in the Autumn Nations Cup and was initially expected to miss the start of the Six Nations tournament.

The 35-year-old has recovered and will pack down alongside fellow Ospreys lock Adam Beard who was left out of the autumn squad.

Otherwise, Wayne Pivac’s Welsh side is as generally flagged, with the formidable Lions back-row of Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate reunited while George North is pitched into the centre in the absence of Jon Davies alongside Johnny Williams.

Lydiate hasn’t featured for Wales in two years but his recall is seen as a desperate attempt to rescue a slide which has seen the 2019 Slam champs and World Cup semi-finalists win just twice in 2020.

Championship debutant Louis Reez-Zammit replaces Josh Adams on the right wing after the latter was suspended for a breach of Covid protocols last weekend while Hallam Amos starts for the second time in the championship on the left.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams is handed a starting spot ahead of Gareth Davies after missing the autumn campaign through injury and partners Dan Biggar. Josh Navidi is named on the bench after recovering from concussion.

Scarlets captain Ken Owens also returns at hooker after missing the autumn campaign because of a shoulder injury as Wales seek to fix their struggling set-piece.

Lydiate, 33, will play his 65th Wales test and make his first international appearance since November 2018 by linking up with Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the back-row.

"We are looking forward to kicking off our campaign this weekend and putting into action two really good training weeks," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We made strides forward through the autumn and we are looking to take that into Sunday and into this tournament.

"The Six Nations is a fantastic tournament and is important for us rugby wise but it is important for so much more this year.

"It is important for communities across the country and we want to play our part and give everyone something to look forward to and to get excited about on the weekend."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Online Editors