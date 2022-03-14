All still to play for this week but an Irish Triple Crown alone will not suffice

In the end a good win, not great by any stretch of the imagination, but an important one nonetheless. To beat the English at Twickenham any time is an achievement to savour and, much like Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton, I believe had we been offered that final score before kick-off – and the bonus point – we would have taken it.

So, without daring to lose the run of ourselves, we’ll take this win over the auld enemy for what it was and move on.

Obviously, there will be a lot of work done on the scrum, but might I suggest that any so-called expert who legislates for what we are witnessing in this ‘penalty-fest’ that was once a competitive means of restarting the game is chancing their arm.

I won’t pretend I ever had any interest in these so called ‘dark arts’ while playing myself, but I am well acquainted and in regular touch with enough referees and former coalface forwards to know that they haven’t the foggiest as to what is going on at scrum-time 2022.

The time wasted on scrums, more often than not culminating in a penalty kick, is boring in the extreme. It is but one of so many challenging issues facing the game’s legislators, and we’ll not even visit that 82-second red card.

The fact that Mathieu Raynal was justified in every letter of the relevant law when producing the colour he did tells you everything about a game that has seriously lost its way.

To be disappointed with a bonus-point win at Twickenham might smack of arrogance, but, as against the Italians, our predetermined match strategy was if anything hindered by the advantage of superior numbers.

I guess it too is part of the ‘process’ we hear so much about.

To be fair to England, under Courtney Lawes they responded as we would like to think we might have done in similar circumstances when giving it a right good lash, despite chasing what should have been a lost cause.

Certainly the atmosphere in the ground was as good as anything I can recall in this fixture with the home fans really rowing in behind their team, and Eddie Jones may well have a point in suggesting his squad came of age in adversity.

Time will tell on that count but morale within the group has received a timely boost ahead of the trip to Paris for ‘Le Crunch’.

Ireland will be hoping that the same is the case as their thoughts turn towards the visit of Scotland to Lansdowne Road.

As Sexton alluded to after the match, seldom do we get the opportunity to compete for silverware on our home patch, but 40 years on that opportunity against the same opposition again comes knocking.

The chance to relive the deeds of Ollie Campbell, Ciarán Fitzgerald and the class of ’82 when they lifted first Triple Crown since 1949 now beckons.

The Triple Crown has become much more common currency in this part of the world since the game went professional.

All the same, victory over the other three ‘home nations’ is nothing to be sneezed at.

While the Italian and English wins have been a little hollow, we are chasing the Triple Crown and Championship in the final round.

Another high tackle in the Stade de France, and providing we do the business in Dublin, who knows what the final day might hold?

I would add one proviso. Whereas leaving Twickenham with a win on Saturday was imperative, winning alone next week will not suffice if this Championship is to have any real meaning or impact towards France and World Cup 2023.

While we all acknowledge the Achilles heel that was the scrum in London, there were still a number of standout performances, albeit further afield. Hugo Keenan would have been my preferred choice as Ireland’s man of the match, while either side both Andrew Conway and James Lowe made telling contributions at vital times.

Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park also had their critical moments while Josh van der Flier was again the best of the Irish eight for me.

Beyond that, Robbie Henshaw, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham (probably in that order) represented the best of the replacements ahead of selection to face the Scots.

It’s a big week with all still to play for but, given the drop-off in momentum since the opening fortnight, an Irish Triple Crown alone will not suffice.