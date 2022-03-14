| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All still to play for this week but an Irish Triple Crown alone will not suffice

Tony Ward

expert view

Andy Farrell and his Ireland side will have a lot to improve on ahead of their Triple Crown decider against Scotland next weekend. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy Farrell and his Ireland side will have a lot to improve on ahead of their Triple Crown decider against Scotland next weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell and his Ireland side will have a lot to improve on ahead of their Triple Crown decider against Scotland next weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell and his Ireland side will have a lot to improve on ahead of their Triple Crown decider against Scotland next weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

In the end a good win, not great by any stretch of the imagination, but an important one nonetheless. To beat the English at Twickenham any time is an achievement to savour and, much like Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton, I believe had we been offered that final score before kick-off – and the bonus point – we would have taken it.

So, without daring to lose the run of ourselves, we’ll take this win over the auld enemy for what it was and move on.

Most Watched

Privacy