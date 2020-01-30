Aki: We need to make a statement

The centre is back in the starting XV after missing the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand and he and his team-mates are aiming for a positive start.

The pressure has been ramped up on Andy Farrell and his team, with World Rugby yesterday confirming that the 2023 World Cup draw will be made in November.

Currently fifth in the rankings, Ireland will need some big results in their 10 matches this year to earn a top seeding.

And Aki says the players are ready to deliver.

"There is a lot to achieve to be honest, there is a lot of standards that need to be met and we obviously need to focus on our stuff and we need to put our best foot forward and make a big statement this week," he said.

"It is against a quality side who has a lot of pressure across the park and yeah, we have just got to make sure we are on the money."

Scotland name their team at their base in Valencia this morning before flying to Dublin, with Gregor Townsend set to select Adam Hastings at out-half in the controversial absence of Finn Russell.

Irish Independent