After Stander’s glorious goodbye is it now time for our wild geese to come back in from the cold?

Vincent Hogan

Zebo can only watch from the outside as old team-mate signs off in style

CJ Stander on his smartphone talking to his family after the England match. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
CJ Stander celebrates with the Millennium trophy and the team after making his last appearance for Ireland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Expand

All through this Six Nations, Simon Zebo has been active on social media in communicating unequivocal support of the Irish team’s efforts.

After the Cardiff loss, he lauded the courage of a besieged Billy Burns with the words “Nobody died”; one week later, he was recognising “big brother” Keith Earls on winning his 90th cap against France with a picture of the two embracing tightly in green jerseys.

Always, the messages came accompanied by shamrock emojis.

