Adding potent counter-attack threat holds key to Irish evolution

Cian Tracey

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan is a key part of the team's attacking strategy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan is a key part of the team's attacking strategy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan is a key part of the team's attacking strategy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan is a key part of the team's attacking strategy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland have never really been known as a strong counter-attacking team, but as they continue to evolve their game-plan, a shift in mindset could provide the spark that has often been lacking.

For all that Rob Kearney was a classy operator when he was in situ at full-back, running turnover ball wasn’t a hallmark of his game and, as such, Ireland played to his strengths.

With the changing of the guard now completed, Ireland must adapt accordingly to get the most out of their new-look back-three.

