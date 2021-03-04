Adam Hastings to miss Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Ireland due to ban

Scotland will be without reserve out-half Adam Hastings for Sunday week's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

The Glasgow Warriors No 10 was sent off in his side's defeat to Leinster last weekend and has been hit with a three-week ban.

Having missed the first two games of the Scots' campaign through injury, Hastings had been targeting a return for the final weeks of the tournament.

However, the incident which saw him catch Cian Kelleher's face with his boot as he fielded a high ball has seen him punished for reckless and dangerous play. He was hit with a six match ban, which was reduced to three as a result of his acceptance of foul play, remorse and clean disciplinary record.

It rules him out of the Scotland matches against Ireland and Italy, but he could play in the re-fixed clash against France which is expected to be fixed for March 26.

