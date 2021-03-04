| 4.4°C Dublin

Adam Hastings to miss Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Ireland due to ban

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations clash with Ireland Expand

Close

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations clash with Ireland

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations clash with Ireland

Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's Six Nations clash with Ireland

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Scotland will be without reserve out-half Adam Hastings for Sunday week's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

The Glasgow Warriors No 10 was sent off in his side's defeat to Leinster last weekend and has been hit with a three-week ban.

Having missed the first two games of the Scots' campaign through injury, Hastings had been targeting a return for the final weeks of the tournament.

However, the incident which saw him catch Cian Kelleher's face with his boot as he fielded a high ball has seen him punished for reckless and dangerous play. He was hit with a six match ban, which was reduced to three as a result of his acceptance of foul play, remorse and clean disciplinary record.

It rules him out of the Scotland matches against Ireland and Italy, but he could play in the re-fixed clash against France which is expected to be fixed for March 26.

Rugby Newsletter

A weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Read More

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy